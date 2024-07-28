Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest winners announced

Share Facebook

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion cheesemakers were selected on Thursday, July 18 at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Cheese Contest held at Miceli Dairy Products in Cleveland.

The American Dairy Association Mideast, who coordinated the event, is pleased to announce that Pearl Valley Cheese of Fresno, took top honors, receiving the overall Grand Champion award for their Swiss cheese. Guggisberg Cheese of Millersburg, Ohio, received the overall Reserve Champion award for their Ziller.

Participation was at an all-time high with 71 entries from cheesemakers across the state. Winners of the contest by classification are as follows:

Swiss Class

First Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio

Second Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio

Third Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio

Other Swiss Class

First Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Ziller

Second Place: Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio – Rind Swiss

Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Lacey Baby Swiss

Mild Cheddar Class

First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio

Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio

Third Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio

Aged Cheddar Class

First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio

Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio

Third Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio

Surface Mold Bloomy Class

First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Lampworth Porcini

Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Camembert

Third Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Elmstead Ash Triple Cream

Bacteria Ripened Class

First Place: Black Radish Creamery, Granville, Ohio – Pious

Second Place: Canal Junction Cheese, Defiance, Ohio – Charloe

Third Place: Black Radish Creamery, Granville, Ohio – Raclette

Spreadable Class

First Place: Blue Jacket Dairy, Bellefontaine, Ohio – Fromage Blanc

Second Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Quark

Cheese Curd Class

First Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio – Cajun Curd

Second Place: Young’s Jersey Dairy, Yellow Springs, Ohio – Italian Curd

Third Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio – Muenster Curd

Open Class – Non-Spicy

First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Brighton Blue

Second Place: Miceli Dairy Products, Cleveland, Ohio – Impastata

Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Marbled

Open Class – Flavored

First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio – Dill Pickle

Second Place: Tri-State Cheese, Hicksville, Ohio – Garlic and Herb

Third Place: Urban Stead Cheese, Cincinnati, Ohio – Pimento

Open Class – Spicy

First Place: Middlefield Original Cheese, Middlefield, Ohio – Pepper Jack

Second Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Salsa Jack

Third Place: Pearl Valley Cheese, Fresno, Ohio – Chipotle

Other Mammal Class

First Place: Marchant Manor Cheese, Cleveland, Ohio – Shepton Sheep

Second Place: Blue Jacket Dairy, Bellefontaine, Ohio – Herb Chevre

Judges for the contest included Steve Funk of Nelson-Jameson Inc, Aileen Kacvinsky of Schuman Cheese, Frank McWhirter of Great Lakes Cheese and Kent Rand of Weiland’s Market.