Partners for Ohio Agriculture backing Becky for the win, and for RMHC at charity steer show

By Matt Reese



The hair has been clipped. The outfits have been coordinated. The celebrity exhibitor has been properly prepped.

The Partners for Ohio Agriculture team is gearing up for 2024 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. in the Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center at the Ohio State Fair. The team includes the Jennings family from Clermont County, with exhibitor Kaylee Jennings showcasing her Chianina heifer, Becky. Dan Wagner, president and CEO of Farm Credit Mid-America, will be the celebrity exhibitor handling Becky during the event under the tutelage of Jennings. Joining them on team Partners for Ohio Agriculture are Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, and Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal.

Jennings is very active in Ohio FFA and has grown up showing cattle goats and hogs. She said Becky is the perfect heifer for the show and that Wagner is ready for the task.

“He was definitely one of my best students that I’ve ever helped, and I’ve helped a lot over the years. We had to go through things a couple of times on how to position, just because it’s so awkward sometimes but he picked up on it quickly,” Jennings said with a smile after spending a morning with Wagner at her family’s Windy Ridge Farm. “I would give him a grade A, almost there at an A+. With a little more time before the show, he’ll be top tier.

“Becky has been shown across the state of Ohio and we just got home from Missouri from showing at the Maine and Chi Junior Nationals. She has won several showmanship competitions for myself and my brother, Luke, and she is bred to have a baby in February of 2025. She was born in April of 2023. She’s just really fun and has a good personality and is just one of the best cattle we’ve had.”

Dan Wagner was a quick study with sound instruction from exhibitor Kaylee Jennings. Photo by Julie Shull, Ohio Farm Bureau.

Wagner did prove to be a quick study, despite having no previous show ring experience.

“I’m a rookie, so this is this will be a new experience. I’ve been to county fairs. I’ve been to shows. I’ve seen it done, but I’ve never been in the ring. I’ll definitely feel the pressure day of the event,” he said. “Now I know where to stand, what to wear, how to fix the feet, get the tail in the right position, and really make sure the head is in the right place. I have a really good teacher and hopefully I can pull through on the day of the show.

“The best piece of advice I got was to make eye contact and not to smile at the judges. When we were practicing and pretending there was a judge, I was grinning and kind of hamming it up a bit. Then I got told that’s not what I’m supposed to do.”

Partners for Ohio Agriculture is one of 11 teams vying for top honors at the Dean’s Charity Steer Show. Awards to be given include showmanship, best dressed, best steer, and people’s choice. Each team includes a celebrity exhibitor, a veteran showman and a media partner all seeking to outperform the competition and raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio. The 2023 event raised $172,709.

The event is hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and Cathann A. Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES, in partnership with The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, The Ohio State Fair, and Telhio Credit Union. With the support of Ohio 4-H, the annual steer show has raised a combined total of $571,857 since 2019.

Partners for Ohio Agriculture Dan Wagner, Matt Reese and Kaylee Jennings recorded a podcast to highlight the upcoming Dean’s Charity Steer Show.



The Columbus Ronald McDonald House annually provides more than 82,000 nights of rest to families of seriously ill children each. Located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the facility offers a home-away-from-home for families dealing with a child’s illness and hospitalization. The House offers lodging, meals, laundry facilities, an exercise room, informal gathering areas, and activities for families of hospitalized children.

“Each donation we receive plays a crucial role in enabling families to remain near their hospitalized child, providing essential support during a challenging period,” Kress said. “This wonderful event brings our community together to honor agriculture and children, including our 4-H youth and families of ill children who are supported by the Ronald McDonald House.”

The Columbus Ronald McDonald House recently completed a major expansion, more than doubling the size of the facility. Two new wings opened in November, making it the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world, with 206 guest rooms, a new kitchen and dining facility, new staff offices, and a community event room.

Jennings has experience with RMHC and is glad to help raise funds for the charity that touches so many lives.

“I worked at Ronald McDonald House and helped cook food for the different families when I was 6 or 7 years old and I’ve done it several times since,” Jennings said. “It just it fills my heart with joy to be able to do even do that simple task for the siblings and the families while they’re in such a hard time.”

While the Dean’s Charity Steer Show may be a bit outside of his normal list of activities, Wagner is glad to participate in a cause where he is working with the Jennings family to support the RMHC. Both fit in well with the mission of Farm Credit Mid-America.

“I have family friends who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, and we’re grateful for the support it provided them — it was one less thing for them to worry about. It’s a great charity and a great cause,” Wagner said. “I’m honored to work with the Jennings family and proud to be part of such a meaningful event. It truly takes the commitment of an entire family to rise early, spend time with the animals, and invest in the preparation and resources needed to participate in this event. This event not only supports a great cause—it also showcases rural communities and ways we can work together to invest in future generations of agriculture.”

The All-Ohio State Fair Band will kick off the event, with special guests from The Ohio State University, including director of marching and athletic bands, Chris Hoch, and Ohio State drum major, Clayton Callender.

Along with the Jennings family, other Ohio 4-H and FFA families participating with their bovines in this year’s event are: Trace Bryan and family from Hancock County, Bentlee Clem and family from Clark County, Hayden Smith and family from Holmes County, Barrett Evans and family from Tuscarawas County, Meredith Donnelly and family from Hardin County, Luke Lukowski and family from Stark County, Jack Stingley and family from Clinton County, Gage Farrar and family from Jackson County, Brandon Sachara and family from Wayne County, and Victoria Hiler and family from Crawford County.

Other teams include Dan Mueller, vice president of tax at American Electric Power, partnered with Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt; Josh Corna, CEO and owner of Continental Building Company, partnered with Colin Dorsey of 10TV; Mike Cohn, vice president of network operations at CoverMyMeds, partnered with Wilson 1 Communications; Ashley Englefield DeWitt, vice president of merchandising and marketing for Englefield, Inc. with team members Nathan Arnold, Danielle Barker, Michelle Brown, and Emma Tipton, are partnered with Wild Walley Schneider from WCLT T-100.3 in Newark; Maggie Ferrence, senior vice president, Business Banking Credit, Ops & SBA director at Huntington National Bank, is supported by Christina Brown, Huntington National Bank’s regional director of community philanthropy and engagement, and they are partnered with 10TV anchor Yolanda Harris; Scott White, president and chief executive officer of IGS Energy is paired up with farming social media influencer Zoe Kent; family members Kelly, Carrie, & Shayne Applegarth are all leaders at the Mike Telich McDonald’s Organization and will team up with fellow leaders at the organization, Peggy Olsen and John Shade with McDonald’s operations, who will be joined by NBC4 Daytime Columbus host Robyn Haines; Jason Schaub, general manager at Valley Ford of Columbus, is bringing Jennifer Kiel, Editor for Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer; Anthony-Thomas Candies has its National Sales and Marketing Manager Nick Trifelos teaming up with NBC4 lifestyles reporter, Gabrielle Phifer; and Ryan Wilkins, the former chief marketing officer for RMHC of Central Ohio now running his own business, Wilkins Collective, will join his wife, Andrea, and partner with Kate Siefert of ABC6/FOX28.

Donate to support RMHC through Partners for Ohio Agriculture at: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/2024SteerShow/team/PartnersforOHAgriculture.