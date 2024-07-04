Plant tissue testing (Part 2): Making sense of results

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge

Last month, I discussed best sampling practices for collecting leaf tissue for nutrient analysis: https://ocj.com/2024/06/plant-tissue-testing-part-1-best-sampling-practices/. This month, we will cover using the results to make nutrient decisions.

The lab results you receive typically report nutrients in two different ways. The macronutrients of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), and sulfur (S) are found in higher quantities in the plant and reported as a percentage of the total biomass. Micronutrients of Manganese (Mn), iron (Fe), boron (B), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), and molybdenum (Mo) are reported as the plant concentration using the units parts per million (ppm). As we have preached in the interpretation of soil test results, it is important to note these units and see that they match the sufficiency tables you use for comparison.

One common soil-plant growth interaction seen in tissue testing occurs with P and K. There is a significant and positively correlated linkage between soil tests P and plant P, and soil tests K and plant K, irrespective of other soil factors. The simple lesson is that you generally find low soil test values when plant tissue P and K are insufficient.

Table 1 shows tissue test results from corn ear leaves collected at the R1 stage at the Western Ag Research Station long-term P and K rotation trials. This site has been managed with various P and K fertilizer rates since 2006. The low Soil Test Potassium (STK) site has a soil test potassium of 76 ppm Mehlich 3, while the adequate STK value was 132 ppm. The sufficiency soil test potassium range for corn and soybeans is 120 to 170 ppm.

The plant tissue sufficiency range shown in Table 1 were developed through numerous yield response trials. Where plant tissue values fall within the sufficiency range, yields are not limited by that nutrient. Table 1 shows the Ohio established sufficiency ranges for corn ear leaf collected at the R1 growth stage. When you compare the tissue test results from both sites with the standard sufficiency ranges, all nutrients except K and Mg for the Low STK site (highlighted with the black outline) fall within the sufficiency range.

The low K and high Mg numbers in these results are related. The plant takes up potassium as K+ and Mg2+ ions. These two ions are similar in size and compete for uptake at the plant root surface. If K and Mg supplies in the soil are out of balance, one nutrient will outcompete the other. In this case, the STK is low, and Mg accumulates in the plant. Unfortunately, Mg is not a substitute for K in the plant. Thus, yields suffer.

The problem identified with this tissue test is that K is deficient. The accumulation of Mg is a by-product, but it supports the conclusion that K is deficient. Correct STK and plant tissue Mg come into balance. One situation to look for in tissue tests is one nutrient below and one above the sufficiency.

Luxury uptake is another scenario you may see in tissue test results. Luxury uptake is where you see one nutrient higher than the sufficiency range. I have seen this occasionally with the nutrients N and K. This situation results from a more than adequate nutrient soil supply and takes up the nutrients above plant needs. The nutrient accumulates in the tissue.

Excess plant tissue nutrients can have consequences. Forages, hay, or silage may be nutritionally out of balance for livestock. Excessive micronutrients can indicate plant toxicities that affect yield. Do not only look for low but also high tissue test results.

I have put together tissue test sufficiency tables from Ohio and a few surrounding states in a document at go.osu.edu/tissuetest. Numbers for several crops beyond corn and soybean included. You will also find data for additional growth stages that you will find helpful when interpreting tissue test results.

Cover crop options after winter wheat

By Stephanie Karhoff

Cover crops suppress weeds, slow erosion, increase soil organic matter, and can provide several other benefits to your operation. However, late establishment in the fall following corn or soybean harvest limits cover crop success, and the number of days suitable for fieldwork continues to decline as we battle more intense rainfall events. Including winter wheat in your crop rotation creates another opportunity to implement cover crops if double-crop soybeans are not planted.

Cover crop recommendations are dependent on your location, management goals, and field conditions, but in Ohio, oats and radish are two common annual species planted following wheat harvest. In August, an oat-radish mix can either be drilled to a depth of 0.50-0.75 inch or broadcast with light incorporation. If drilling, seed radish at no more than 2 pounds per acre and oats between 10-30 pounds per acre depending on the percentage of mix and cover cropping goal. Both oats and radish typically winterkill, making them attractive options for those new to cover crops or seeking a low-risk mix. Oats are effective in reducing erosion and can be harvested in the fall as a forage if needed. Radishes are a brassica with a large taproot that can extend several feet deep and provide some compaction alleviation.

Other small grain or grasses that can be planted as a cover crop include annual ryegrass, winter cereal rye, and sorghum-sudangrass. Annual ryegrass and winter cereal rye can overwinter and provide spring cover, but planting annual ryegrass is discouraged as it can be difficult to terminate even with herbicides. Considerations should be made for overwintering species planted in August-September, so increased growth does not impede spring cash crop planting or limit soil nutrient availability. Sorghum-sudangrass is a fast-growing warm-season grass that can serve as a summer forage option. Avoid grazing sorghum-sudangrass when plants are young, drought stressed, or frost damaged to avoid prussic acid poisoning in livestock.

Legume options for seeding after wheat harvest include field/winter peas, crimson clover, and hairy vetch. These may be planted in a mixture with grasses or brassicas depending on your needs and provide nitrogen for the following corn or soybean crop. A potential drawback of these species is that can be inadvertent hosts of soybean cyst nematode.

Cover crop species as well as establishment and termination strategies should be selected based on your management goals. For more information on cover crop selections and management, use the Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC) Cover Crop Decision Tool at go.osu.edu/covercroptool.

Growers can take advantage of an early wheat harvest this year and reap the benefits of a longer establishment period for cover crops.

Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019.

Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047.