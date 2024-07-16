Pork donation to Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Share Facebook

In the 20 counties served by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC), more than 170,000 meals are distributed each day, with the mission of ending hunger one nourishing meal at a time. To support this community-based nonprofit, the Ohio Pork Council, on behalf of Ohio’s pig farmers, has donated $3,000 in nutritious, high-quality, protein-filled pork as a part of their annual Pork Power program.

“The Ohio Pork Council has been a steady leader in caring for its fellow Ohioans and we are honored and thankful that the membership has once again chosen to donate $3,000 for helping feed its neighbors,” Craig Traux, director of corporate partnerships at MOFC said. “Pork is a popular and healthy protein, and we are glad to offer that option with these funds.”

This donation demonstrates how Ohio pig farmers continue to give back to communities across their state to help remove barriers for those in need to get the protein they need in their diet. Statistically, the pork purchased will aid the one in four children at risk of hunger and help MOFC’s 680 partner agencies to provide healthy, sustainable food to their clients.

“It’s an honor, on behalf of the Ohio pork producers, to support those living in the communities we raise our own families in,” said Brad Heimerl, a producer from Licking County who visited with MOFC officials at their main facility near Columbus.

Under the We Care ethical principles, Ohio pork producers are focusing their efforts on producing wholesome, nutritious, sustainable, and affordable pork for consumers every day. These core values are highlighted and explained much more at www.ohpork.org.

The Grove City-based Mid-Ohio Food Collective organization serves 20 counties covering nearly 10,000 square miles. It provides more than 170,000 meals each day for hungry people in central and eastern Ohio. Its services include the Mid-Ohio Kitchen, Foodbank, Farm, Farmacy, and Market, providing different ways to learn about and consume food. Its mission is to co-create sustainable communities where everyone thrives while fighting to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time. Learn more at https://mofc.org/