Reviewing or creating a business budget

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Emily Zuver, Senior Assistant Accountant, Holbrook & Manter

Now is a good time to review your budget for the first half of the year. If you do not have a budget, it is never too late to establish one. Ask your accountant to help you with this process.

Whether it is something established that you tweak each year, or it is a new element brought into your business, planning, maintaining, and monitoring gives you a window into knowing how your business stands financially. Cashflow management is so much easier with a budget in place, and it keeps you from making risky financial moves such as pulling funds from personal accounts in the name of covering important expenses.

When you do sit down to create or alter a budget with your accountant, here are some things they will likely want you to consider since your operation falls under the agribusiness umbrella.

Operating costs

Your accountant will need a good idea of the funds you need to keep production running smoothly. They will need detailed information about everything from crops and fertilizer costs as well as what you spend on labor and more.

Overhead costs

No budget can be created without having a handle on overhead costs. Together, you and your accountant will look at things such as fixed costs, land expenditures, utilities and more.

Cash flow

Cash is king, there is no doubt about that. Keep the cash flowing with the help of your budget. Your accountant has several ways to evaluate your cash flow and even project it. This will be looked into heavily when setting your budget.

Planning for the unknown

Most businesses budget for unknown events and expenditures. Having that cushion in place can help keep funds tidy and cash flow moving when surprises arise. Your accountant can advise you on what to plan for.

Budget monitoring can be highly rewarding during good financial months, and it can be a lifesaver when things get a bit tight. A budget established with the help of an experienced accountant is one of the most important parts of owning a business. If you need help with this process, reach out to your accountant or to the Holbrook & Manter team today.

Emily Zuver is the Senior Assistant Accountant for Holbrook & Manter, CPAs. Holbrook & Manter is a professional services firm founded in 1919 and we are unique in that we offer the resources of a large firm without compromising the focused and responsive personal attention that each client deserves. You can reach Emily through www.agribusinessaccounting.com or www.HolbrookManter.com.