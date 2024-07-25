RISE FFA Career Program plants seeds for success

Share Facebook

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

At the 96th Ohio FFA Convention in May, Sunrise Cooperative announced its 2024 class of new hires for the RISE FFA Career Program. Following an application and interview process, Sunrise hired 12 graduating seniors full-time. The program was developed to encourage employment with Sunrise Cooperative immediately following high school graduation. Sunrise is an agricultural and energy cooperative with locations across Ohio.

Here are this year’s new hires joining Sunrise University:

Riley Collins (Hillsboro)

Seth Crytzer (Hillsboro)

Braydon Rakovec (Hillsdale)

Cara Deam (West-Liberty Salem)

Skylar England (Bellevue)

Alex Lamma (Sidney)

Seth Lenke (Oak Harbor)

Bodie Rogers (Tecumseh)

Ethan Scaggs (Lincolnview)

Madison Shell (Clyde)

Boston Smith (South Central)

Ben Sonnanstine (Miami Valley Career Technology Center).

Of these 12, Alex Lamma was the top recipient, receiving $1,000 for his chapter and a 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck as a signing bonus, in addition to his full-time employment benefits. Lamma’s position is a 2-year commitment during which he will acquire a multitude of skills and experiences. The first 2 years will be spent rotating through different divisions within Sunrise Cooperative. After this period, Lamma will be evaluated and placed in a position based on his interests and expertise for the remainder of his commitment. At the end of the 4 years, his performance will be evaluated to determine his future with Sunrise.

Lamma, a 2024 graduate of Sidney High School, did not grow up directly in agriculture. He credits his experiences in FFA for leading him to this opportunity.

“I have always had an interest in agriculture but never a way into it,” Lamma said.

To apply for the program, Lamma had to submit an application, write an essay, and complete a couple of interviews. After being announced as a RISE FFA Career Program recipient and the sole truck recipient, Lamma was in disbelief.

“Receiving the truck as a bonus is incredible,” Lamma said. “I’m still in disbelief. When they called my name on stage at the convention, I sort of blacked out and was rolling through the motions. I remember sharing the excitement with my parents and my ag teacher, Mr. Myers, in the hall behind the convention center. We were all thrilled and in shock.”

Lamma is currently in his orientation stage at Sunrise, but said he is excited about what lies ahead.

“I am most excited about getting hands-on experience,” Lamma said. “I’ll gain experience in every aspect at Sunrise, from obtaining my commercial driver’s license (CDL) and driving trucks to loading grain carts and working with customers in the energy division.”

For recent graduates like Lamma, working for Sunrise in this capacity opens many doors.

“This opportunity was too good to pass up, and their benefits stood out greatly when I researched the job,” Lamma said. “The opportunity to have a great full-time job right out of high school in a field I’m passionate about is tremendous.”

Lamma credits his time in FFA for his success.

“Without FFA, I would not have even known about this program,” Lamma said. “I have FFA to thank for a lot of what my life is becoming and I love it. I will use my skills in leadership, teamwork, and hard work to benefit me in this position at Sunrise.”

The RISE FFA Career Program was established in 2020 and has been in full swing ever since. The program supports graduating seniors interested in entering the workforce after high school.

Working in tandem with Ohio FFA, the program also supports the Ohio FFA State President during their year of service. Before the truck was presented to Lamma, Luke Jennings, the 2023-2024 State President, drove the truck across the state as he served Ohio FFA’s nearly 30,000 members.

For students interested in the RISE FFA Career Program, applications for the 2025 graduating seniors will open in September. To apply, students must be Ohio high school graduates and active members of an Ohio FFA chapter. For more information about the program, visit sunriseco-op.com or the Ohio FFA website at ohioffa.org.