Shepherding success inside and out of the show ring

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

Johnson Show Lambs of Dalton began with humble beginnings. In 1973, Allen Johnson’s granddad decided they needed a few sheep to manage the pasture grass at the farm. At the Wayne County Fair, his granddad bought a pen of three ewe lambs and brought them home to graze. Having been introduced to lambs at a young age, Allen decided that when he became eligible, he would take lambs to the county fair.

“I like to say that our business morphed from an overgrown 4-H project,” Allen said.

He and his brothers exhibited sheep locally and continued to add ewes to the farm. His parents had a flock of 50 Suffolk sheep by the time Johnson left for college at the Ohio State University in 1989.

“At the time, the club lamb business was just becoming popular. I was interested in going that direction, so I bought my first ewe in 1990. She was a ewe lamb from Bob Fields, a leader in club lambs at the time,” Allen said. “While at Ohio State, I also lived and worked at the Sheep Center, so my life pretty much revolved around show lambs and breeding sheep. Roger High was the Shephard, I lived and worked there with Mike Stitzlein, Kurt Johnson, Tracy Dendinger — all of these individuals have been influential in the sheep industry. Every spring through my college career, Tracy Dendinger, Ryan Amstutz and I would fit club lambs for sales. It was just something I was really interested in.”

Allen also met his wife, Christy, at Ohio State. Christy grew up on a cattle farm but quickly fell in love with the lambs.

“They’re basically little cows, being that they are small ruminants, but they require less land and less inputs to have a significant flock,” Christy said.

After graduation, Allen borrowed money from his granddad. He bought 12 ewes from the Shroyer family and returned to Wayne County with his new bride. They rented a barn around the corner, and the business and their family have since grown.

The Johnsons’ four children, Clay, Grant, Bryce, and Kylee, grew up around the flock and saw great success in the show ring at the local and state level.

“We told them it had to be their decision to show lambs, and if they wanted to put in the work, we would keep back a few good ones. Our business probably took a hit. It’s hard to expect top dollar when keeping your best, but we were fortunate to do very well with the lambs we raised,” Allen said.

The Johnsons won Grand and Reserve Champion with lambs from their flock at the Ohio State Fair. They won the same titles with lambs they purchased and raised as well.

Today, their flock consists of about 100 ewes, divided between brood stock, replacement ewes, and recip ewes. The Johnsons capitalize on breeding technologies such as AI and embryo transfer to refine and enhance their flock.

“The hardest thing about raising club lambs is staying current with the show ring trends. Judges have always wanted base width and muscle, but it always had to come with good structure. I personally would err on the side of good structure instead of muscle,” Allen said. “In the last 10 years, they have emphasized muscle. The club lambs tend to follow trends set by hogs and cattle. Today’s ideal club lamb is wider-based, heavier structured, with as much product as you can put into a package that’s still reasonable.”

The Johnsons market their club lambs at various live auctions, a few online auctions, and through private treaty sales on their farm. The Johnsons’ relationship with their customers continues even after the sale is finalized. Allen and Christy attend many shows around the state and check in with their customers regularly.

“We both enjoy livestock. It’s been a family thing for us, it really has to be to do it at this level because it requires a lot of hours and dedication. We will have trailers and kids in the yard working with their lambs from now through September. Kids want a quality lamb and a positive experience. We try to stay very involved with all the kids,” Allen said.

In addition to working full time as a dairy consultant for Purina Animal Nutrition, running Johnson Show Lambs, and being involved with his family, Allen was also elected the president of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association (OSIA) for a two-year term running from 2022-2024.

“The OSIA started as an organization that was adamant about the show industry. However, it has become a group emphasizing education and policy over the years. More recently, we’ve also added a huge youth component,” Allen said. “Ohio is as diverse as anywhere in the country regarding our type of sheep. We have feedlots, commercial flocks, wool sheep, breeding sheep, and club lambs. As an organization, we have to be beneficial to all those facets of the sheep industry.”

OSIA is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024. Allen said moving forward for the organization, it will be critical to continue encouraging youth to remain involved in the sheep industry.

“An immense amount of history got us to this point. As an organization, we have been fortunate to have Roger High as our executive director for the last 20 years. Having a consistent vision at the top of our organization has benefited the entire industry,” Allen said. “The youth portion of OSIA has exploded in the last 6 to 7 years with the Ohio LEAD council and OSIA’s direction. We have phenomenal numbers of entries at our junior shows. As a commodity organization, OSIA has been very involved with changes at the Ohio State Fair, which should benefit all commodities in the state. Our biggest challenge as an organization is finding young folks who want to be involved with OSIA and volunteers to keep driving this thing forward.”

Looking to the future, Allen sees the potential for significant expansion in Ohio’s sheep numbers.

“From the allied side, Ohio is seeing an influx of solar farms. With those farms, there is a huge interest in having sheep graze them, which could exponentially grow numbers,” he said. “About a year ago, with the help of OSIA, Ohio State Extension hired a small ruminant specialist, which is a role we haven’t had in a while.”

Allen’s term as president will end in December of 2024 and he has enjoyed the opportunity to serve Ohio’s sheep producers in this way.

“It’s an honor to be president. When you look at people who have been president before me, they are all staples in the sheep industry. I’ve just tried to continue to carry on that legacy,” he said. “I view OSIA as a sheep organization, not a show lamb organization. We are all sheep producers, no matter our segment, with the goal of making money in this business.”