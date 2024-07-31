Some summer ranting…

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

We love to highlight all the amazing things going on in Ohio’s farming community. But sometimes, especially when it’s hot, you just have to let off some steam with a summer rant about some of the more irksome issues of Ohio agriculture.

Corn and soybean prices

Joe Everett farms with his family in Shelby County and had to vent about the frustrating corn and soybean markets.

“Even though we’re only halfway through this year’s growing season, our farm is already making plans for next year,” he said. “With corn going below $4 here lately, input costs will probably be pretty high compared to the commodity prices. As farmers, we’re going to have to definitely buckle down going into next year. On a lot of farms, your guidance and your wisdom comes from your family…The other day, I was having a great conversation with my dad. He brought me back to reality, saying this is how agriculture works sometimes. We’re going to have highs and lows and it is just about weathering the storm. Well, that doesn’t mean I like standing out in the rain until it’s over.”

Tenth anniversary of the Toledo water crisis

On Aug. 2, 2014, residents of Toledo were urgently warned not to drink or use their tap water due to toxins from harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. It was a stark wake-up call that left most of the blame directed at Ohio agriculture.

Anniversaries matter. Ty Higgins with Ohio Farm Bureau commemorated the anniversary with quite a rant.

“Anti-agriculture activists have been using the same talking points for a decade. Lake Erie is dead. Farmers are dumping manure right into the lake and no progress is being made. Get ready to hear more of the same as we come upon the 10-year anniversary of the Toledo water crisis. Don’t get me wrong, people not having access to healthy water for a couple of days is a crisis but using that crisis to push an agenda that goes way beyond water quality is not doing Toledoans or farmers in the Western Lake Erie Basin any favors. The data shows it unequivocally that water quality is moving in the right direction. Graphs released by the Lake Erie Commission show year-over-year declines in the amount of dissolved reactive phosphorus or DRP — the really bad stuff for algal blooms — over the past 5 years. The 2023 DRP levels were even below the 40% target set back in 2015. Still, farmers are getting no credit. If it doesn’t rain enough and the flow is lower, DRP levels are fully attributed to the weather. If it rains too much and flow is heavier, the levels of nutrients leaching into the western Lake Erie basin is all the farmers’ fault. If they apply nutrients in the spring, it’s a problem. If they apply nutrients in the fall, it’s a problem. What in the world is a farmer supposed to do?…When it comes to lower dissolved reactive phosphorus levels, farmers did that,” Higgins said. “This certainly isn’t a victory speech and we’re far from a ticker tape parade but we’re making progress on water quality in Lake Erie…Our industry has taken full responsibility for our role in Lake Erie’s water quality issues. It’s time for farmers to be acknowledged for taking more than their fair share of the responsibility to fix it.”

Fertilizer tariffs

When it is hot and you’re sweaty, it can make you a bit more testy than normal when discussing frustrating topics like this. Case in point, Luke Crumley with Ohio Corn & Wheat was as fired up as ever over this irksome issue impacting Ohio agriculture.

“I want to take a moment to remind everyone that these tariffs started long before the war in Ukraine happened, because I think that’s been lost now that we’re 2 years into that conflict. At the same time folks were seeing this international turmoil was when all these increased prices for inputs started, but really that’s the tail end of what happened. It started when government policy 6 months prior to that eliminated, in effect, competition in markets for nitrogen and phosphorus and we can track all the way back to see the moment the decisions were made and then the skyrocketing costs that preceded international turmoil because of government policy. This is where I know our growers get frustrated. We have our government policy not caring about the impact on the small family farms that produce our food and make our fuel. It’s incredibly frustrating and we don’t talk about that enough. Here we are now, multiple years in, and we’ve been able to roll back some decisions and have some success, but it’s still on this trajectory where we have to be really freaking vigilant on this issue. And if I’m a little perturbed, I feel like our growers should be perturbed that, for years, the United States has not appointed new judges to the court that deals with these issues in the World Trade Organization. Presidents of both parties have failed to do that and, because of that, we don’t have a voice on some of those WTO decisions. These are macroeconomic forces and we’re not even at the table. That should be on the front of everyone’s mind with this issue,” Crumley said. “We need to make sure our elected representatives understand just how badly they’re screwing the pooch on some of these fundamental issues…Take action when those opportunities present themselves and then you can be as ticked off as I am on a hot day.”

