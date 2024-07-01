Summer corn disease management

Share Facebook

By Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension field specialist in dairy management and precision livestock

Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Across much of the state, corn has experienced some type of weather stress this growing season. While the wet weather and delayed planting (and replanting) conditions have been frustrating this spring, now is the time to start planning for in-season disease management. Most of the fungal diseases we are concerned about affect the leaves which decreases photosynthesis and at high enough levels can kill the plants early. However, ear rots such as Giberella ear rot, can produce toxins that create corn marketing challenges. Each disease develops under slightly different environmental conditions, one benefit of a large planting window is that it spreads out the risk of a disease needing to be managed on all of your crops. Hybrid is also a critical factor when assessing the disease risks of your corn.

What are some of the key corn disease concerns to watch for in 2024?

Gibberella ear rot

This disease has been particularly challenging since it creates market access issues due to the DON that can be produced. Utilizing fungicides to manage this disease has been challenging. The products that consistently lowered DON levels contained a triazole as one of their active ingredients with prothioconazole being the most common.

Two products that lower DON levels when the disease is present are Proline and Miravis Neo if they make it to the corn ear. These fungicides have to be applied while the silks are still green. Once the silks turn brown and dry, they will no longer move the fungicide down the silk channels into the ear. When timing the fungicide application, it is better to be slightly early during full tassel than late with brown silks. With the variability across many fields this year, timing the field correctly will be more challenging, but the goal should be for the majority of the field to be in wet silk with the later patches at least starting to tassel.

The next challenge is making sure your fungicide is making it down to the ear. The best way to assess if your fungicide application is making it to the ear is to use water-sensitive paper on the silks and adjust your application based on what is happening in your field. Our early research has found that ground applications at 20 gallons per acre using drops or booms over the top resulted in better silk coverage than 15 gallons per acre. One year of research showed good results from a drone application with large droplets to help penetrate the canopy. Unlike other diseases which can be scouted for, the best way to predict the risk of Gibberella ear rot is through assessing the weather risk. The critical period for predicting disease development 7-21 days after R1 looking at the amount of time that humidity is above 80% and temperature is between 59 degrees and 86 degrees F with even greater disease development when humidity is over 90% and temperatures are above 86 degrees F. Disease prediction models are currently under development to help assess your risk.

Foliar disease

While specific weather conditions also drive foliar disease, these are much easier to scout for and determine when a fungicide will be needed. Once you have scouted and identified the foliar disease(s) present in your field, the fungicide efficacy table from the crop protection network available at cropprotectionnetwork.org/publications/fungicide-efficacy-for-control-of-corn-diseases can be a good way to select the best fungicides based on research from your land grant universities to control these disease issues.

Tar spot

Tar spot has mostly been a late-season disease in Ohio with limited economic impact. However, in some areas of the state in 2023, tar spot was severe enough to cause economic impact through early plant death. With the late planting this year, the risk of late tar spot causing economic injury may increase. Scouting for tar spot is critical and should be done weekly from Tassel through R3. Lesions will be small, black, raised spots appearing on both sides of the leaves along with leaf sheaths and husks. Spots may be on green or brown dying tissue. Spots on green tissue may have tan or brown halos. Tar spot is a cool weather disease favoring temperatures from 59 degrees to 70 degrees F during humid conditions of 85% relative humidity or more keeping leaves wet for greater than 7 hours. Under ideal conditions, tar spot can reproduce every 14 to 21 days causing rapid disease development.

Northern corn leaf blight

Northern corn leaf blight also favors wet conditions but prefers warmer weather of 64 degrees to 80 degrees F. Northern corn leaf blight lesions typically have a tan color and are elliptical or cigar shaped with smooth rounded ends. Spores are mostly spread by wind but can also be spread by rain splash with infection requiring 6 to 18 hours of leaf wetness for infection. Under ideal conditions, lesions form 7 to 12 days after infection.

Gray leaf spot

Gray leaf spot is favored by warm temperatures between 70 and 90 degrees F and high relative humidity. Gray leaf spot has gray to tan lesions developing between the veins and are distinctly rectangular with smooth, linear margins along the leaf veins. Lesions are slow to develop, needing 14-21 days, and begin in the lower leaves.

Rust

Another cool weather disease is common rust with optimal disease conditions being temperatures of 61-77 degrees F and 6 hours of leaf wetness. Southern rust is more of a late season disease, preferring the warmer temperatures of 77-88 degrees F. Common rust is what we usually have in Ohio but on occasion southern rust may be present. Common rust is rarely of economic concern but the develop of southern rust can have economic yield impacts. The colors are different between the two, common rust is brownish to a cinnamon-brown while southern rust has a reddish orange appearance. Southern rust mostly develops on the top of the leaf and maybe on the stems and husks while common rust is on both sides of the leaves and generally only on the leaves. The last difference is in shape and distribution. Common rust pustules are large and oval to elongated with a scatted appearance over the leaf. Southern rust is small, circular, and evenly distributed over the leaf. Identifying the diseases present in your corn field can help you choose the best fungicides when they are needed.