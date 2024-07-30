Summer rains increasingly crucial

Share Facebook

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month, I was quite surprised to see a groundhog scamper across my driveway. It was the first time I had ever seen one in my yard. I ran out the door, clapping my hands, running after him. Apparently, he got the message, not stopping until he was beyond the neighbor’s property. Note that I realize additional items beyond my hands would have been more beneficial. Perhaps, he was the reason when earlier in the day while watering flowers, I noticed that one of the petunias had been sheared back to a mere stub. During the chase, I quickly flashed back to my younger years on the dairy farm, when I would run after them with a big crescent wrench while plowing or making hay. Here’s to hoping Ohio rains are a huge surprise in a big fashion very soon, especially with rain forecasts becoming less frequent in July.

The next USDA WASDE (Supply and Demand Report) will be Aug. 12. The August report could also detail the U.S. corn yield other previous reports at 181. It will contain updated acres for U.S. corn and soybeans as detailed with the June 28 Acreage Report. That report detailed U.S. corn acres of 91.5 million acres, up from the March 28 Prospective Plantings Report at 90 million acres. Also, with that June report was a mental reminder when surveys were done in early June, unplanted corn acres were 3.4 million acres. Unplanted soybean acres were 12.8 million acres. In addition, U.S. soybean acres were lowered slightly to 85.3 million acres.

Early last month, ideas began to surface that the 2024 U.S. corn yield may not reach 181 bushels per acre as detailed with previous WASDE Reports. At that time, some were already hinting that the U.S. corn yield in 2024 might struggle to exceed the 2023 corn yield of 177.3 due to hot and dry Midwest weather in June.

Then on July 8, Hurricane Beryl landed at Galveston, Texas, bringing 6-10 inches of rain, equaling or surpassing year to date totals in only a few hours. As the winds reduced, it became Tropical Storm Beryl, moving north through Missouri, Illinois, and made a huge northeastward turn into Indiana and Ohio. Parts of western Ohio received over an inch of rain with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl. However, that storm brough little rain to the dry areas south of I-70. Some regions were fortunate to receive as much as two-tenths. Note, that with this storm system and the rains received in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, the mood has changed as numerous reports suggest that the drought areas of the eastern Midwest have been “well-watered.” Some producers in Ross and Pickaway counties indicate otherwise, as they are concerned they will struggle to even reach their corn 10-year yield averages this year.

Southern Nebraska took the brunt of devastating hailstorms in early July. Pictures from those fields were difficult to view as you realized that once standing corn fields of “best corn yield potential ever,” according to producer reports, were ripped to shreds. In the days which followed it was viewed as a nothing event. Corn and soybean prices failed to rally with the rains from Tropical Storm Beryl being viewed with the decade’s old mantra, “rain makes grain.” Corn prices ending the week of July 12 down 8 cents while soybean were down 59 cents.

Mid-July spraying of fungicides for corn acres in Ohio has been active. However, it will likely be less than last year when lots of fungicides were applied by planes, helicopters, and drones. Numerous new businesses hit the ground running last year when they were spraying with drones, becoming very popular in Ohio and the Midwest. Producers see the obvious huge benefits with extra corn bushels as the desired outcome. The reality of corn not reaching the high $5 level seen last summer is sorely disappointing. It’s especially so when mid-July flat prices for October 2024 corn struggled to reach $3.50-$3.60.

Often, you hear the term, “the best cure of low prices is low prices.” The turnaround for higher corn may come only from demand changes or a drastic and severe weather event. Often, it takes a surprise of huge proportions. The second week of July, China secured their first purchases of new crop U.S. soybeans. However, soybean prices failed to move higher.

Key in coming weeks will be proof of improving export demand for U.S. corn and soybeans.

Thought for the day. “Summer means happy times and good sunshine.” – Brian Wilson.