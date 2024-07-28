Tax implications of making charitable donations

Share Facebook

By Emily Zuver, Senior Assistant Accountant, Holbrook & Manter

Donating crops and other farm assets to charity can be a rewarding way to give back to your community while also reaping tax benefits. Whether you are a seasoned farmer or new to the agricultural community, understanding the nuances of charitable contributions can help you make informed decisions that benefit both you and the charitable organizations you support.

Farmers can donate various types of assets, including crops, livestock, equipment, and land.

Each type of donation has specific tax implications and requirements. This is very important to explore with your accountant before making any sort of donation.

One popular donation method for farmers is donating crops directly to charitable organizations. Here’s how you can do it.

Steps to donate crops

Harvest the crops: Ensure that the crops are harvested and meet the quality standards required by the charity. Transfer ownership: Transfer ownership of the crops to the charitable organization. This involves proper documentation to validate the donation. Receive a receipt: Obtain a receipt from the charity specifying the type and quantity of crops donated. This will be crucial for tax reporting.

Tax implications

No income recognition: When donating crops, you do not recognize income from the sale of the crops, which means you avoid paying income tax on the value of the crops.

Deduction limitations: While you can’t deduct the value of the donated crops, you can still deduct the cost of producing them as business expenses.

Donating livestock can also be beneficial but comes with different rules.

Steps to donate livestock

Select the livestock: Choose healthy livestock that meets the charity’s requirements. Complete the transfer: Transfer ownership of the livestock to the charity, ensuring all necessary paperwork is completed. Document the donation: Obtain a detailed receipt from the charity indicating the number and type of livestock donated.

Tax Implications

Charitable deduction: You can deduct the fair market value of the livestock at the time of the donation, subject to certain limitations.

No capital gains tax: By donating livestock, you avoid capital gains tax that would apply if you sold the animals.

Donating equipment and land

Equipment and land are significant assets that can be donated, offering substantial tax benefits:

Steps to Donate Equipment and Land

Appraise the asset: Have the equipment or land appraised to determine its fair market value. Transfer ownership: Legally transfer ownership to the charitable organization, ensuring all legal and tax documentation is in place. Keep records: Maintain thorough records of the appraisal and transfer for tax reporting.

Tax implications

Fair market value deduction: You can generally deduct the fair market value of the equipment or land, subject to IRS limitations.

Avoid depreciation recapture: Donating equipment allows you to avoid depreciation recapture, which would be taxable if the equipment were sold.

Ready to make a donation? Start by assessing what you can give, document everything meticulously, and consult your tax advisor to guide you through the process. Your generosity can make a big difference, both for the community and your tax return. As always, Holbrook & Manter is here to help. Reach out to us today.

Emily Zuver is the Senior Assistant Accountant for Holbrook & Manter, CPAs. Holbrook & Manter is a professional services firm founded in 1919 and we are unique in that we offer the resources of a large firm without compromising the focused and responsive personal attention that each client deserves. You can reach Emily through www.agribusinessaccounting.com or www.HolbrookManter.com.