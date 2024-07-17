Timber Talk: Timber Harvest Professionals

Share Facebook

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association, Inc., and Jeff Jenkins, Past President of the Ohio Forestry Association, Inc.

Harvesting timber is a forest management practice that requires technical expertise to do it right. Foresters can obtain professional certification through the Society of American Foresters and/or the Association of Consulting Foresters and loggers can be certified through the Ohio Forestry Association’s (OFA) Master Logger program. Certification is voluntary in the State of Ohio, so the best way to ensure a forestry or logging professional is properly trained is to only work with certified professionals. The OFA recognizes the exemplary work of Ohio Master Loggers each year through their Logger of the Year Award.

OFA’s 2022 Logger of the Year, John Jefferson with Jefferson Logging of Crown City

In 1999, John Jefferson was following in his father’s footsteps: he was going to school to become a machinist. He enrolled in the first machinist class ever at Marshall University. After graduation, he worked in the trade for 15 years. He made a good living, and in 2005, he purchased a used John Deere track loader and started logging on weekends. His goal was to clean up his farms by logging the trees and creating more pasture. John still remembers the neighbors asking what he was doing and why. At some point during the process, a stranger even stopped and said, “Hey, logger man, you want to cut my timber?” John’s flat response was, “No.”

John Jefferson, left, at a job site.

In 2017, Jefferson’s employer went through a restructuring. Unfortunately, his job was eliminated, and he faced two options – do something different to stay with the company or “go out on a limb” and become a logger. His wife encouraged him to follow his dream. There was the uncertainty of starting a business, but he was encouraged by a local friend and entrepreneur who told him he knew he’d succeed as a logger!

Jefferson Logging Company, LLC was established in 2017 in Crown City. John Jefferson started as a one-man crew, and the first year was tough. At the end of the year, he had managed to secure a net loss of $8,000. However, he persevered and continued to push forward. Today, the business has grown and prospered and now has a crew of six full-time and two part-time employees. Jefferson says his crew is the most valuable resource in the company. He rewards their loyalty by providing good company benefits, which translates into a low turnover rate. The newest employee has been with the company for three years.

Jefferson is passionate about harvesting timber and tells the landowners he works for that, “timber is the best renewable resource that this country has. There’s nothing else like it!” Jefferson’s approach to harvesting timber is unique because he cuts 8-10 different products, sorts them, and sends them to multiple markets as opposed to a wholesale approach. Combining a dedicated crew and knowledge of diverse markets gives the landowner the best return for the timber and gives Jefferson Logging a trustworthy and honest reputation.

OFA’s 2023 Logger of the Year, Tyke Lowery with Lowery Logging of Circleville

Lowery Logging was most recently recognized for their technical expertise as a mechanized and hand felling operation, commitment to safety, protection of water quality and the surrounding environment, service to OFA’s+ Southeast Ohio Loggers Chapter, and efforts to educate the public through social media and working with their local high school.

Lowery Logging and Firewood is truly a family affair with three generations working side-by-side. For many years, they relied solely on manual felling; however, several years ago, they purchased a feller buncher to increase productivity and improve worker safety. Safety is of the utmost importance to Lowery Logging. By keeping workers in a cab for longer periods of time, the risks inherent to logging can be greatly mitigated. The feller has also allowed them to expand their operation beyond hardwoods and into pine harvests.

Lowery Logging is working proactively to protect water quality and promote the environmental benefits of the logging industry. In recent years, they have embraced the use of wooden mats. Currently, they have over 50 wood mats in use. The mats protect the soil from unnecessary rutting and erosion, the landowner’s property from unnecessary damage, and public roads from mud.

The family is passionate about educating the public in regard to harvesting timber. They are working with their local high school environmental science class to develop a video about good logging practices like proper planning and using BMPs. They have also developed a significant presence online. Social media has created an opportunity to receive timber harvest inquiries and share the day-to-day operations of a logging business with the public.

To find an Ohio Master Logger near you or to become an Ohio Master Logger, visit ohioforest.org.