Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Have you seen the tomato meme? It goes something like this…How to grow your own tomatoes

1. Devote 3 months of your summer to helping them grow.

2. Go on vacation so they can ripen

3. Congrats you just saved yourself and your neighbors $2!

It is tomato time in Ohio! No matter how little you saved yourself or how many neighbors you fed, you know there is nothing like a homegrown tomato. Whether yours are overflowing your garden buckets or you have picked up some from the local farmers markets, tomatoes take the mainstage on our August plates. Ohio ranks fourth in tomato production, producing over 140 thousand pounds, not including all our home gardens.

In 2018 I stowed away on a dairy innovations trip with Paul to the Netherlands. One morning, the Lely group offered a tomato tour. Although dairy innovations are somewhat fascinating, I jumped at the chance to go off cow-grid for a tomato adventure. It did not disappoint. Wowsers! That was my first impression as we pulled into the driveway at Looye Kwekers glass house facility. This was my first time to a tomato farm/greenhouse, and it was so impressive. First off, it was time to gown up like they thought it was COVID in a hazmat white paper suit, plastic booties, gloves and hair covering. They took biosecurity seriously. We began our tour and walked into the glasshouse. It was like a tomato fairyland complete with honeybees buzzing. Tomatoes were growing in a temperature-, water-, and nutrient-controlled environment in upright columns of nearly 49 feet tall. Transplanters, de-leafers and harvesters carefully tended to all the tomatoes needs for 8 weeks from flower to plate. All that was missing was some movie music and Pixar characters to complete the scape. We all left with a bag of goodies that included a sampling of Looye Honing tomatoes. They were so good mine were gone before we hit the highway. Sweet as honey with juice dripping down my chin, I had gone to tomato heaven.

I was also begging all the cowguys for theirs. They gladly complied as they would rather stick to milk.

Lycopene and lutein are the kryptonite found in tomatoes. They are loaded with the good stuff of lycopene, which gives them their bright red color and protects their precious fruit from the sun’s UV rays. Lycopene is an antioxidant that fights all those bad guy free range radicals that create havoc on our immune systems. Lycopene has been seen to lower your chance of lung, prostate, or stomach cancer. It can help lower the bad cholesterol (LDL) and as well as your blood pressure. Other good guy stuff called flavonoids may boost your heart health. Lutein piles on more good stuff that helps with aging eyes, eyestrain and helps protect against the blue light of all those digital devices we are addicted to. These are just a few of the benefits that can be found in tomatoes. For more good news about tomatoes check out webmd.com’s “Health Benefits of Tomatoes.”

The best tasting varieties depend on the tastebuds of their tasters. I love a good Brandywine, Cherokee purple and Mr. Stripey, which are all Heirloom varieties. But my favorite is a variety called Blush which is painted in sunset colors of yellow and red with a shape somewhere between a cherry and Roma tomato. I love the heirlooms, but they seem a little touchier to the elements than the hybrids, growing up to 6 feet tall with less fruit. But boy are they delicious! The best way to store tomatoes is room temp and are best used within 10 days of picking. Tomatoes have such versatility in the kitchen. It all begins with being sliced, diced, stuffed, roasted, baked and everything in between. My must-have recipes of the season include Margarita pizza, Quiche or Tomato Pie and Tomato Salad. Of course, nothing beats a fresh thick tomato slice on a BLT or burger. My all-time favorite is tomato bruschetta which I will confess I could eat daily. So, get out there and check your tomatoes!

Eat well and Healthy! (recipes are linked below)

Shelly

Balsamic Tomato Peach Salad



Baked Tomatoes with Cheese

Tomato Bruschetta