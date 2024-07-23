Turning Dirt into Healthy Soil and other Upcoming Field Days

Share Facebook

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Crops are growing and field days are sprouting up all. Farmers have an opportunity to take a break and learn some new information at these events.

Drainage Technology and Water Management Field Day at Ohio State Lima, July 24th

Drainage installation, drainage water recycling, and soil health will be the focus of a field day being held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. at The Ohio State University at Lima. Registration is required to attend. The event and registration details are available at go.osu.edu/limadrainageday.

Field demonstrations will be conducted by the Ohio Chapter of Land Improvement Contractors of America in an open house-style format throughout the day and a variety of conservation practices will be on display, featuring Extension and industry experts. The event is free and open to the public and parking will be available on site.

The field day will take place at the Ohio State Lima Regenerative Farm, which started in 2020 and provides research and educational opportunities focused on regenerative farming practices. The field day features implementation and demonstration of conservation practices aimed towards water quality improvements and ecological protection. Experts will cover two main practices: drainage water recycling and saturated buffers. The DWR system will feature a recently constructed 5 million gallon-capacity water retention pond that will collect runoff and drainage water from about 40 acres. The stored water can be used later in the growing season for irrigating crops. Representatives from Valley Irrigation will discuss a center-pivot irrigation system. These agricultural nutrient management practices were funded by the U.S. EPA with assistance agreement with Ohio EPA. Lunch will be provided and will include a short program.

COVER CROP ‘TIL YOU DROP FIELD DAY, JULY 31ST

The Ohio State University Extension’s Water Quality Team field day: Cover Crop ‘Til You Drop field day is July 31st! The field day will be held at the Jeff Duling Farm in Putnam County, beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, at 13079 Rd 10L, Ottawa, OH. The field day will wrap up at 2:00 PM with an optional wetland tour to follow. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Manbir Rakkar, Soil Fertility and Nutrient Management State Specialist with The Ohio State University Extension. She will discuss how cover crops interact with both soil health and water quality. We hope to see you on July 31st! Visit go.osu.edu/24WQTeamFieldDay or contact Rachel Cochran, Cochran.474@osu.edu.

Erie County SWCD field day, July 31st

Erie County SWCD will be also be hosting a field day on July 3st from 9AM to 3 PM. Topics will include how to effectively use a crimper crop roller, improving water quality with cover crops, and nutrient management. Contact Breann Holman) at 419-626-5211 for details or email: BHohman@eriecounty.oh.gov.

Manure Science Review, August 6th

The annual Manure Science Review will be held on Thursday August 3rd in Defiance County from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Innovative Ag, 10366 OH 249, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Topics will include the H2Ohio Program, Ag Poultry Litter information, Mortality Composting for Avian Flu Outbreaks, Composted bedding manure pack research, Best manure application practices, and Manure spill response practices plus solid and liquid manure application demonstrations in the afternoon.

Continuing education credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisors, ODA Certified Livestock Managers, Ohio Fertilizer Recertification, and IN State Chemist. Registration costs are $25 per person until July 25th and $30 per person after that date. For program and registration details, contact Mary Wicks (wicks.14@osu.edu; 330.202.3533).

Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Field Day, August 13th

On August 13th, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Field Day will be held at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, NE of Washington C.H. at 2770 Old Rout 38, by the Fayette County Airport. The field day will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. It is free to attend and will include breakfast and lunch. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event. Topics include dealing with Tar spot, Economics of Grain Storage, Cover Crops and Drainage Tile, and Research Plots. Questions about the day’s events can be directed to Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator at 740-335-1150, ford.70@osu.edu.

All Things Covered’ Field Day, Wednesday, August 21st

Gene Witte Farms 489 East 1000 North, Decatur IN ‘All Things Covered’ Field day starting at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm on August 21st. Informational sessions on No Till and Cover Crop Management. Soil Testing Using Haney Test, Tissue Testing, Sap Testing In-Season, Nutrient Management In-Season, and Fertility Management will be covered. Jim Hoorman will be the featured speaker. RSVP to Adams County Soil & Water Conservation District(260) 724-4124 ext. 3 or Kelly.Amstutz@in.nacdnet.net.

TURNING DIRT INTO HEALTHY SOIL field day in Allen County, September 10th

The Allen Soil & Water Conservation District, Farmers for Soil Health, The Nature Conservancy and Ohio No-Till Council present a day-long seminar, Turning Dirt into Healthy Soil featuring Rick Clark on Tuesday, September 10th, hosted by Matt Burkholder. Sessions include infiltration tests on the farm, soil biology, the economic benefits of regenerative agriculture practices, understanding your soil through soil testing, using your data, and much more.

Registration is $25 for attendees and CEU’s will be provided.

For more information call (419) 222-0846 or email albert@allenswcd.com.