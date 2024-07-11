USDA proposes fix to Packers and Stockyards Act

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced newly proposed rule to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for the meat and poultry supply chain.

USDA’s Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule addresses challenges around interpretations of unfairness and competitive injury for the livestock, meat, and poultry sectors. The measure is designed to support farmers and lower food costs for consumers.

Secretary Vilsack made the announcement during an event at the Center for American Progress showcasing the Administration’s agenda to create more affordable and competitive agricultural markets. The event highlighted USDA’s wide-ranging progress to enhance the Department’s ability to enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act, including previous rulemaking and an enforcement partnership with the Department of Justice. USDA also released a fact sheet highlighting its actions under the Biden-Harris Administration to spur competition in the agriculture sector.

“Entrenched market power and the abuses that flow from it remain an obstacle to achieving lower prices for consumers and fairer practices for producers,” Vilsack said. “Today’s proposed rule stands for clear, transparent standards so that markets function fairly and competitively for consumers and producers alike. With our whole-of-government approach to competition and resiliency, the Biden-Harris Administration is fighting every day to lower costs for American families and give farmers a fairer shake.”

The proposed rule seeks to clarify how prohibitions on unfair practices will be enforced under the Packers and Stockyards Act. Specifically, the rule provides clearer tests and frameworks around unfair practices that harm market participants individually and unfair practices that harm markets overall. If finalized, this rule would better enable USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to carry out its legal obligation to ensure fair and competitive national livestock, meat, and poultry markets and ensure livestock producers and poultry growers can secure the full value for their products and services.

“Farmers, ranchers, consumers, and smaller processors all depend upon the Packers & Stockyards Act to protect them from bad actors in the marketplace,” said Andy Green, USDA’s Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets. “It’s time to provide the regulatory clarity and simplicity needed to put an end to unfair conduct that harms the market or that harms market participants.”

The proposal is based on USDA’s extensive administrative case law and builds off of precedent established under other unfair practices laws. The proposal follows well-understood approaches to unfair practices and unfair methods of competition.

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register for public comment. Upon publication, the public can submit comments at Regulations.gov for 60 days. All comments submitted will be considered as USDA develops a final rule. The final rule will be published in the Federal Register.

According to Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, this latest proposed rule change to the Packers and Stockyards Act by the Biden Administration is attempting to set meat production back decades by encouraging litigation and limiting how livestock producers can market their animals to packers.

In the proposed rule, Potts said USDA attempts to circumvent Congress and the courts to reverse the longstanding legal standard that parties must demonstrate harm to competition to sue and win under the Packers and Stockyards Act Section 202(a) or (b). Removing the need to show harm to competition will encourage frivolous lawsuits. To protect themselves, meat packers may be forced to curtail the use of Alternative Marketing Agreements (AMAs) to minimize these costly litigation risks.

“Unfortunately for the Biden Administration, Secretary Vilsack has tried these changes before,” Potts said. “They have failed before the courts, conflict with Congressional intent and are a blatant attempt to pick winners and losers in the marketplace. Under these proposed rules, everyone loses, the livestock producer, the packer and ultimately the consumer.”

Portrayed as an effort to increase competition, this government interference comes when fed cattle prices were at record levels for most of 2023, surpassing the 2014-2015 previous record highs, and now, well into 2024, cattle prices remain at record levels.

“What is the Biden Administration trying to fix?” said Potts.

And the cattle price outlook for 2024 continues to be bullish, with USDA projecting the annual average price of cattle to increase over the 2023 record based on a smaller cattle supply. Contrary to USDA’s assertion, Potts said these changes would introduce uncertainty into the market and de-couple the demand signals producers receive from beef consumers, including consumers’ willingness to pay for value-added attributes. At low points in the cattle cycle, like this year’s historically small cattle herd, it puts at risk the value producers earn from sustained beef demand, and as the expansion phase of the cattle cycle begins it would undermine the benefits earned from growing beef demand.

“In response to consumer demands for value-added meat products like ‘no antibiotics ever,’ ‘grass-fed,’ or even someday ‘carbon neutral,’” Potts, “AMAs have rewarded livestock producers for investing in these attributes while ensuring meat packers can make the high-quality products consumers want to feed their families.”

In addition, the Meat Institute believes the proposed change violates the “major questions doctrine,” as articulated in the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency, because the U.S. Department of Agriculture is acting without the permission of Congress and proposing administrative rules that will have a dramatic effect on all stakeholders in the meat and poultry markets.