Vermeer ZR5-1200 Self-Propelled Baler named 2024 “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa”

The Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler has been named the 2024 “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa” by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI). This esteemed honor, organized by ABI, celebrates exceptional innovation in manufacturing and highlights the contribution of these products to the state’s economy and industry.

The ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler outperformed 66 other entries in the inaugural ABI contest, showcasing the vitality of Iowa’s manufacturing industry. The contest, which started in March, involved a public nomination process, followed by an initial round of popular voting and a bracket-style tournament. The contest aims to highlight Iowa’s robust manufacturing industry, which contributes approximately $38 billion to the economy annually and employs over 225,000 Iowans. Other finalists in the competition included Musco Sports Lighting, Dobson’s Custom Built Pipe Organ and Sukup Manufacturing Safe T Home.

“The foundation of Vermeer is the innovative vision of my grandfather (Gary Vermeer), a farmer who was always in search of a better way to get things done. This award proves his innovative legacy lives on,” said Mindi Vanden Bosch, Vice President of Operations at Vermeer.

Introduced in 2017, the Vermeer ZR5-1200, recognized as the world’s first self-propelled baler, brings a new approach to haymaking by integrating comfort, speed and maneuverability. The baler’s automation technology simplifies the process by reducing the number of steps to create a bale while also offering operators the ability to make real-time adjustments. The machine’s zero-turn capabilities further contribute to productivity by minimizing missed windrows.

The ZR5-1200 also includes specific design elements to enhance performance and user experience. The cab design emphasizes wide visibility and is equipped with a camera that provides a view of the baler pickup and a rear view of the machine. Additionally, the baler incorporates quarter-turn technology and is powered by a 200-hp (149-kW) engine. This engine allows the machine to reach speeds of up to 12 mph (19.3 km/hr) in the field and up to 34 miles per hour (54 km/hr) in transport mode.

The “Coolest Thing Made in Iowa” award, a key initiative of the ABI is a significant event that spotlights the vibrant and multifaceted manufacturing industry in Iowa as well as the wide spectrum of career opportunities it provides.