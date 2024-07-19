Video: 2024 Ohio State Fair Grand and Reserve Champion Market Wether

Share Facebook

The first junior market champion banner of the 2024 Ohio State went to Maya McCoy of Fayette County, topping the market wether goat show. In the video at the top of this page, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo caught up with her immediately after the show to discuss her first trip to the Sale of Champions.

Braxton Method is no stranger to the Sale of Champions at the Ohio State Fair, and will be back again this year with his Reserve Grand Champion Market Wether. In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo catches up with Braxton immediately after the show.