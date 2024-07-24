Videos: Shroyer, Miller mark final years of showing in Grand fashion

Share Facebook

Join us at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Jr. Market Lamb Show as we celebrate two remarkable young exhibitors with notable way to cap their final year of showing.

First, we highlight Ava Shroyer of Logan County, who clinched the Grand Champion Market Lamb title with her dark-faced crossbred champion. In a special interview, Dale Minyo of Ohio Ag Net talks with Ava about her journey, dedication, and what this victory means to her. Get a glimpse of the hard work that goes into showing market lambs, and what this final trip to the Sale of Champions means for her and her family.

Next, we feature Marshall Miller of Tuscarawas County, who made history with his Oxford breed champion, possibly the first in fair history to take home a grand or reserve title. Marshall shares his incredible journey and the significance of this groundbreaking achievement with Dale Minyo. Witness the dedication and passion that led to this historic win, and what this first to the Sale of Champions means for him.

Feeding You the Results First thanks to Formula of Champions, fueled by Kalmbach Feeds.