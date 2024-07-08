Watching for rains this week as pollination gets going

Share Facebook

John Settlemyre

We’re very fortunate this year. We had about 6 tenths of an inch of rain in the last week and we’ve got this hurricane coming up for Wednesday. I think they’re calling for maybe 8 tenths to an inch of rain out of that. When I’m bush hogging, these ditches are dry in the bottom but there’s just enough moisture in the soil to really keep that crop growing. The moisture is in a very good balance right now.

In a few fields of corn you could see some rolling, but you know in June you’re establishing an infrastructure. Roots are shooting deeper and deeper, so I think it was really good for the crop and the hot, dry stretch wasn’t a problem for us. I did talk to some folks from up around Clark County and they’re on some river bottoms and they can irrigate. They’ve run their irrigation since the middle of June. They’ve already run almost 3 inches of water through the irrigators to try to keep everything growing and healthy. So, just to the north of us is a little different story.

For corn that was planted in middle of April, there were tassels out by the Fourth of July and there’s airplanes spraying fungicide hard and heavy this week. It’s an early year. The wheat harvest was June 20 and double-crop beans were out of the ground, second trifoliate by the Fourth of July. The double-crops are looking pretty good.

As long as we can keep getting a little shower once a week like we’ve been doing, I don’t worry too much about the ditch flow. It’s just working out pretty good for us so far this year for growing crops.

But new crop corn at the river — it was a $3.84 bid the close last Friday. That’s below cost of production for most people I know for corn. For beans there’s $11, $10.90 bids I’ve seen. That’s a concern for everybody. We’ve got to work hard on alternative uses, domestic uses and industrial uses. Let’s focus on things that are working for us like higher blends of ethanol and higher uses of biodiesel or renewable diesel in our fuel stream.

Jeff Rea

It is that wonderful time of year when you’re in between things and you get to catch up, clean up and get stuff fixed up.

We had our MOCO breakdown, so right now we’re currently in the hunt for a new one. We also had a tractor go down — the radiator went kaput on it, so that’s getting fixed. We have fences getting fixed too — that’s one of those things that we’re always trying to get caught up on because the cows seem to find a new place to get out. We’ve got some pretty good rain, so the hay is coming back on again and we’ll be doing that again pretty soon, assuming we can find the haybine to get it down.

The beans are off to a slow start. They’re finally starting to cover the ground. There are some places you can still see some corn stalks sticking up through, but they’re growing. They’ve had some fairly frequent rains, not an abundance, but frequent enough.

The corn looks really good. It’s really greened up since we sidedressed it. Some of the corn that we got planted in April is actually starting to tassel a little bit. The corn that was early planted is really uneven and it has some holes. It doesn’t look nearly as good as what was planted as a lot later. The later corn is growing evenly and it looks better. The early corn just seems to have one problem after another. It has spots where it’s a little yellow and thin, and you’ll have a couple of plants that are tasseling and a couple that are about 3 feet tall. The later corn is looking really good. I’m really happy with that corn this year. Beans, I wish they would start growing a little more.

We have some more spraying to do. We have some Enlist beans where I see some weeds starting to poke their little heads up. We’ll be taking care of the second spray on those and hopefully get those wiped out. We did have to spray a couple of cornfields that had some weed escapes, but it was only about 40 acres. We’re keeping an eye on the crops to make sure that the weeds stay down.

Matt Spillman

The Fourth of July was one of the best rains we’ve had around here in a couple years as far as a summertime all-day soaker. Things are really shaping up and looking a lot better than we were the previous week. We were getting pretty dry, but we received anywhere from an inch clear up to 4 inches on one of the farms. That slower rain just soaked in. The ground that got the most rain actually was some of the lighter ground and it can handle that pretty well. It just it came over basically 2.5 days in a couple different rains. It rained most of the day on July 4 with not really anything real hard. There were some cancellations of fireworks Thursday night, but they rescheduled and got them done on the weekend. I’d take the rain over watching fireworks.

We finished wheat by June 24, really ahead of schedule. We’re right around that 110-bushel average. It came off the field fairly dry for us. We started out at 16.3% moisture and by the time we got finished up, we were in the upper 12% range. We didn’t have to dry too much of it, so that was kind of nice and we had a good window to get things done. The main concern with wheat is having that quality to get it into the mills, so we’re pretty happy. The straw is baled and double-crops are up out of the ground. They are loving that rain.

The early planted beans are really taking off. They’ve got some pods on the lower portions of them and they’re just flowering away like you like to see early in the year. We’ve taken advantage of the long days and this moisture is looking pretty promising.

Probably 70% of the corn is tasseled and that’ll be pollinating throughout the week. It’s nice to have that moisture this stage of the game. It makes you feel a whole lot better when it’s not stressing while going through pollination. We’re going to try to hit that with fungicide sometime soon.

Josh Kiser

Things are starting to look pretty good. We’ve gotten most of our fungicide and foliar put on. We run fungicide over everything. It just seems to help and we might as well do it when we have the chance to get in there.

It was getting little bit dry and then we got some rain about a week and a half ago. I think it’s starting to dry up here again, but it looks like we’re going to get some of that hurricane rain in next couple days, maybe in that Wednesday or Thursday timeframe.

Wheat harvest in this area looked pretty good. I think it was about 2 weeks earlier than what we normally see around here. We did sell a fair amount of seed for double-crop beans. I know some people that double-crop all of their wheat acres every year around here. Some don’t do double-crops and then some plant them every once in a while.

In our general area, the corn and soybean stands look pretty good, but there are certain areas with significant water damage. We were camping up in the Toledo area last weekend and they’ve got some challenges with their stands.

Around here, some of the beans are pretty short. Depending on when they were planted, they are getting 6 inches tall, maybe 7-8 inches tall and filling in the rows. Our corn is probably about shoulder high. The rain and that nitrogen kicked in and it really shot up. There is some around that is below knee high, all depending on the area you’re in and when you were able to get the corn planted. We’re still a couple weeks away from tassel.