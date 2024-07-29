Share Facebook

By Barb Lumley

For 51 weeks out of the year, it stood quiet and deserted. The only sounds were the wind blowing around the corners and the rain at times beating on the roof of each deserted building. Then during the week of the county fair, the Carroll County Fairgrounds suddenly became alive with activity. People scurried about, tools in hand, working to get their exhibits ready for the opening day. The grounds suddenly became alive with color, the red, the green, and orange farm machinery, the red, the white and the blue of the Ferris wheel. Once more it was time for the Carroll County Fair.



Early on Monday morning, as one would look toward the north end of the fairgrounds at the cattle barn, a familiar figure could be seen, sitting in his favorite folding chair, and watching the hustle and bustle going on around him. Over the years this man became as much a part of the fair as cotton candy, the merry-go-round, and the largest pumpkin. Always one of the first to arrive, he was prepared once more to enjoy his week’s stay at the Carroll County Fair and once again visit with all of his friends from the area.



This familiar figure was Mr. Henderson. His full name was R. J. (Bob) Henderson and his home was in Jefferson County. However, for many weeks during the summer the county fairs were his home. He was a breeder of Registered Shorthorns and was well known all over eastern Ohio. Each year his beef cattle were the winners of many ribbons at several county fairs.



As the people would pass by they would call out, “Welcome to the fair, Mr. Henderson,” or “Hello there, Mr. Henderson, glad to see you back again.” During the week people of all ages would stop to chat with him, and gather round to listen to him tell of coming to the fair in the “old days,” when he brought his first animals to the fair in a railroad car and then drove them to the fairgrounds from the railway station. Before he exhibited cattle, he exhibited sheep and horses. He had helped to show cattle since the age of 12 and had full charge of a rail car of horses on the fair circuit before he was 15 years of age.

He had once been a strong man, but during his last years arthritis had bothered him seriously and it was necessary for him to use a cane. In spite of this, he continued to exhibit at our fair and many others. One special place in the cattle barns was always reserved for him, not because he asked for it, for he was a man who never asked for special privileges, but because everyone knew it was close to the water lines, and that made his work a little easier for him. The thought of occupying Mr. Henderson’s place never occurred to his fellow exhibitors.



During his final years of showing, some of the chores became difficult for him to take care of, so at chore time some of his fellow exhibitors would always appear to clean out his stalls and do the heavier chores. On show day they were always there to help him prepare his cattle for the show and to help handle them in the ring. His friends were always around to keep an eye on him, and they always had time to give him help when it was needed.



I would often watch as he fed his sleek, fat cattle. Although they were frisky, spirited animals, as Mr. Henderson moved among them there was an air of gentleness and respect about them for their aged master. They seemed to sense that they must be patient. In the many years that Mr. Henderson exhibited at our fair, I never saw him hit or abuse an animal in any way. He seemed to use words and kindness as part of his formula for raising his prize-winning animals.



In the show ring he was a true symbol of sportsmanship. Whether his animals were standing in first place or last, he never argued with the judge, but accepted his decision as final. Nor did he ever argue or complain about the decision after he left the ring, although I am sure there were times when he disagreed with the judge’s placings. He set a good example for all the 4-H members who watched, as well as everyone else.

Mr. Henderson passed away February 24, 1964, at the age of 86 years. In September of 1963 he had once again shown his Registered Shorthorns at our county fair, and also at two other fairs that year. He had shown his prize-winning animals at the Jefferson County Fair that year for the 72nd time, and he had been a member of the Jefferson County Fairboard for 60 years. He had shown at county fairs a total of 74 years. I was told that on the morning of his death, although it was a very cold and snowy day, he had gone to the barn to care for his cattle with his own hands.

Mr. Henderson was a quiet, dignified man that just demanded respect by the character that all could recognize. The lives of many people were enriched by just knowing him, and he set a shining example for all of us to follow. The Carroll County Fair goes on, but its lights became a little brighter and its people a little wiser for having known Mr. Henderson.

The “Barbwire” column is written by Barb Lumley, a retired Registered Holstein breeder (both Red and White and Black and White) living in Carroll County near Carrollton. She has been writing dairy industry sale reports, show reports and regular columns for more than 20 years. She has written a paperback book “Black & White and Read All Over” available on Amazon. She has been active in the Ohio Holstein Association as well as numerous other activities and associations for many years.