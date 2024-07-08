Wheat harvest, corn silking ahead of normal

Share Facebook

Winter wheat harvest made significant progress last week, with growers reporting average to above average yields, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2% very short, 34% short, 62% adequate, and 2% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 7 was 73.0 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.90 inches of precipitation, 0.01 inches above average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 7.

Farmers reported continued dry conditions in the South. Corn condition was rated 74% good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 73% good to excellent, each up from the previous week. Winter wheat was 88% harvested. Winter wheat crop condition was rated 77% good to excellent, up from the previous week. Oat progress advanced 84% headed and 3% mature. Crop condition for oats was rated 82% good to excellent, up slightly from the previous week. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 55% and 40% completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 54% good to excellent. Farmers continued side dressing and spraying corn. Other activities included straw baling, manure spreading, and planting double crop soybeans.

