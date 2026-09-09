Ohio Farmers Edge Closer to Full Harvest Season

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The latest USDA report shows Ohio crops continuing to mature as harvest gets underway in scattered areas across the state. Corn and soybean condition ratings remain solid, reflecting a crop that has generally held its potential heading into the beginning stages of the season. USDA reports there were 2.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 27.

Corn reaching the dent stage is at 93%, ahead of last week’s 88% average, and ahead of the 91% average. Mature corn for the state is sitting at 48%, above last week’s 32% but below the 58% average. Corn harvested is sitting at 3%, below the 7% average. Ohio corn condition was rated 66% good to excellent, with 53% good and 13% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves has reached 59%, ahead of last week’s 40% but behind the 74% five-year average. Soybeans that have been harvested are at 2% below the 12% average. Ohio soybean condition was rated 64% good to excellent, with 52% good and 12% excellent.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 60% adequate and 37% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 73% adequate and 19% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.