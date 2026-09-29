China soybean commitments are critical amid continued tariffs

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Following the summit between Presidents Trump and Xi, the American Soybean Association points to China’s continued commitment to purchase a minimum of 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually in years 2026, 2027, and 2028. These annual commitments provide important demand and greater certainty for U.S. soybean farmers.

“As soybean farmers look to strengthen and expand markets, China’s annual commitment to purchase 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans provides critical stability, and we expect those commitments to be fully met,” said ASA President and Ohio soybean farmer Scott Metzger. “China remains an important market for U.S. soybeans, and we want to see a strong trading relationship that allows more customers in China to purchase our soybeans.”

ASA is disappointed U.S. soybeans were not included among the agricultural products receiving additional tariff relief from China. China’s remaining 10% retaliatory duty limits access for private Chinese importers, meaning soybean trade will continue to be handled primarily by China’s state-owned enterprises. Removing the tariff would improve the competitiveness of U.S. soybeans and provide greater opportunity for private Chinese buyers.

ASA is encouraged that the U.S. and China have made commitments to meet two more times before the new trade truce deadline of Jan. 10, 2027, and continues to urge trade negotiators to pursue a trade deal that provides additional support for U.S. soybeans. Further, President Trump has championed a strong Renewable Fuel Standard and other policies to benefit biomass-based diesel, which is a key domestic market for U.S. soybean farmers. While pursuing a more beneficial trade deal with China, protecting and growing our domestic biofuels markets remains critical to protect soybean farmers’ bottom lines entering harvest season.