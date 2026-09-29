Featured Audio: What It Takes to Grow a Giant Pumpkin

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Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney is joined by Tim Parks, owner of Parks Garden Center and a site coordinator for the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers, to discuss the fascinating world of giant pumpkin production. Parks shares how he got started in competitive pumpkin growing, explains what sets giant pumpkins apart from traditional jack-o’-lantern varieties, and highlights the critical role genetics play in producing record-breaking fruit. He also walks listeners through the giant pumpkin growing season, from planting a seed in the spring to growing pumpkins that can reach more than 2,700 pounds, with some gaining 60 to 70 pounds per day during peak growth.