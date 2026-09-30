Fuel Tax Holiday passage brings relief for Ohio farmers

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Ohio lawmakers have passed legislation establishing a 90-day suspension of the state’s gas tax, sending the measure to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature. The temporary tax holiday aims to provide immediate financial relief to farmers, motorists, and agricultural transporters across the state as fuel costs remain elevated.

“As farmers harvest crops and transport cattle to market, high fuel prices increase operating costs and place additional economic pressure on already shrinking bottom lines,” said Lindsey Hall, president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association

The bill passed the Ohio General Assembly with bipartisan backing following widespread calls for relief. State leaders estimate the average driver will save approximately $80 at the pump over the three-month period. For Ohio’s agricultural community, where fall field operations, harvest transport, and heavy machinery operations require heavy diesel and fuel use, the savings are expected to be substantial.

“Ohio farmers are navigating a difficult farm economy, and high fuel prices add another major expense when farm margins are already stretched thin. We appreciate state leaders on both sides of the aisle recognizing the urgency of the situation and working to provide relief at the pump for Ohio’s families and businesses,” said Bill Patterson, president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “A temporary gas tax holiday is a welcome step toward short-term relief, particularly as farm families begin harvest. At the same time, agriculture faces a generational set of economic challenges, and farmers need long-term solutions that address the broader pressures driving up production costs.”

To ensure the temporary pause does not derail critical transportation infrastructure, the legislature allocated $725 million from the state’s General Revenue Fund. The transfer directly offsets lost tax receipts, guaranteeing that funding for state highway maintenance, rural road repairs, and bridge projects remains intact.

“Relief at the pump is a big deal, especially for farmers across the state who are working day and night to harvest this year’s crop,” said Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association President Eric Tipton. “Diesel costs are already hitting razor-thin farm budgets hard. This will help farmers, but it will also help families across Ohio who feel that same pressure every time they fill up.”

Because the legislation includes an emergency clause, the tax suspension takes effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, bypassing the standard 90-day waiting period for new state laws.