Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 1, 2026

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Moisture today stays mostly north of Ohio, streaking across central and southern MI. However, clouds associated with the moisture farther north will likely control the northern third of the state today, and then clouds increase farther south late this afternoon and evening. We wont rule out a shower or two in far NW Ohio, but generally speaking the potential is minor. We do have a significant round of moisture coming through from overnight tonight through tomorrow, ending by midnight or shortly after tomorrow night. We are still penciling in half to 1.5″ rain totals for all of Ohio, shown on the map below. But, once moisture ends, we settle in to a drier pattern starting this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday both look partly to mostly sunny. We expect good evaporation and drying. Colder air comes in behind this system and settles over the top of Ohio with north winds late Sunday and Monday. Monday will have a rather cool start. The rest of next week is largely dry. A minor trough working through the Great Lakes for Thursday the 8th can bring some clouds back, but we are keeping moisture farther north up into MI. Behind that trough another batch of colder Canadian air slides southward for the weekend of the 10th and 11th.

The week of the 12th is mostly dry too, but we will have to watch for a few scattered showers in the north late the 12th into the morning of the 13th. Coverage under 30% as it stands right now. We should have a decent harvest window unfolding over the region after the rains get done tomorrow, running through at least mid month.