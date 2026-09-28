Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 29, 2026

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More dry days lining up ahead of us. We still are watching the remains of hurricane Polo closely, but the moisture is being delayed a bit and the period it comes through in we are shortening. Right now we can pencil in sunny, warm and dry days for today, tomorrow and Thursday. Temps will be above normal, evaporation strong and drying fast. However, we can continue to expect heavy dew each morning, and that will be something that limits our harvest windows just a bit.

The remains of Polo start to move in overnight Thursday night and then sag through the entire state on Friday. Rain potential stacks up at .25″-1″ on nearly 100% coverage. However, we start to clear out Friday overnight, and the weekend looks dry. At this time, any second surge of moisture form this system will stay near or south of I-40, meaning we have no impact here in Ohio. The map below shows our new look at the end of the week, with precipitation from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

After the dry weekend, we continue the dry pattern next week. From Monday the 5th through Thursday the 8th we turn out partly sunny and seasonal on temps. A weak front sweeps through the Great Lakes the evening of the 8th and into early the 9th. That can bring us a few scattered showers, especially in northern areas (from US 30 north). But totals only look to be up to half an inch. The central and southern parts of the state stay dry. The system brings in some significantly colder air for Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th. Below normal temps are likely. We will watch the development of this airmass, and will do so with an eye on any frost potential in the north. As of right now, we are NOT concerned…but will monitor for any changes. Temps moderate for the 11th into the week of the 12th. A large part of that week is dry as well, with another Canadian airmass trying to move south at midweek.