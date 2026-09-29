Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 30, 2026

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Mostly sunny and dry today over most of the state, but the first batch of Polo related moisture is streaking out of the central plains, across the western and central corn belt. This initial moisture surge will bring clouds to northern parts of the state late this afternoon and evening and we cant rule out a couple of showers in far NW parts of Ohio. Still, the majority of the state will be precipitation free today. Everybody stays dry for a large part of tomorrow as well, but plenty of clouds are likely in the northern third to quarter of the state. The best rain potential from the hurricane’s remains will come overnight tomorrow night through friday and into early Saturday. There we expect .25″-1.5″ rain totals over about 100% of the state. The map below shows all moisture between late today and the end of Saturday, as it unfolds over the region.

We go back to a dry pattern for the balance of the weekend and a large part of next week. We are precipitation free through Wednesday the 7th. A minor front will try and sweep through the Great Lakes Thursday the 8th. While moisture is limited mostly to far northern and NE parts of Ohio, the bigger story will be the cold air potential that comes in behind. We are quite chilly for Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th. We may have to watch for some frost potential in central and northern parts of Ohio. Dry weather hold for the start of the week of the 12th. The next well organized and significant threat of rain and thunderstorms looks to be closer to the 14th of October.