Registration open for OABA Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness Fall Summit

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The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) has announced that registration is now open for its upcoming Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness Fall Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Held at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, the full-day event brings together women from across the Buckeye State’s agricultural sector for leadership development, professional growth, and industry networking.

Designed for women working throughout agribusiness and related industries, the Fall Summit aims to provide attendees with practical ideas, fresh perspectives, and valuable professional connections to carry back to their operations and workplaces.

The morning kicks off at 8:45 a.m. with registration, followed by standard programming from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Program Highlights:

Women Who Lead: An Executive Panel — The day begins with top-level perspectives as female agricultural executives share their experiences, career insights, and key lessons learned while leading in the industry.

Targeted Breakout Sessions — Interactive discussions throughout the day will focus on actionable strategies, including leading with confidence, building stronger workplace relationships, expanding professional networks, and developing an authentic leadership style.

Drawing Your Future — The summit closes with an interactive 90-minute workshop led by Kellie Bray and Kristie Larson. This hands-on session encourages attendees to reflect, set intentional goals, and visualize what comes next in their careers by putting their vision on paper.

In addition to formal sessions, attendees will have opportunities to network with speakers and fellow agribusiness professionals during dedicated breaks and lunch.

To register or view the complete event agenda, visit oaba.net/women_leading. For specific questions regarding the event, contact OABA’s Lauren Prettyman at lprettyman@oaba.net.