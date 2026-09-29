U.S. hog inventory down 2% from a year ago

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The number of hogs and pigs on U.S. farms declined 2% over the past year, according to the latest inventory report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

As of Sept. 1, there were 74.3 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down from September 2025 but up 2% from the 73.0 million head reported June 1, 2026.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, released Sept. 24, showed 68.4 million of the total inventory were market hogs, while 5.87 million were kept for breeding.

The latest numbers come as pork producers continue to manage production decisions amid changing market conditions. The inventory figures provide an indication of the size of the U.S. hog herd and the potential supply of pork moving into the coming months.

From June through August, U.S. producers weaned 34.5 million pigs, down 2% from the same three-month period in 2025. Producers averaged 11.96 pigs weaned per litter during the period.

Looking ahead, producers indicated plans to farrow 2.85 million sows between September and November 2026. Another 2.80 million sows are expected to farrow between December 2026 and February 2027.

Those farrowing intentions will be closely watched as the industry looks toward pork production in 2027. The number of sows farrowing, along with pigs weaned per litter and subsequent hog survival rates, will help determine the supply of market hogs available in the months ahead.

Iowa remained the nation’s largest hog-producing state, with 24.7 million hogs and pigs as of Sept. 1. Minnesota ranked second with 9.30 million head, followed by North Carolina with 7.60 million.

The inventory data were collected from 4,258 hog producers across the country during the first half of September.