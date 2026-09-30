Watercutter Farms of Shelby Co. Feeding Farmers Fall 2026

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For Week #9 of Feeding Farmers, Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins traveled to Shelby County to deliver lunch to Watercutter Farms. Mark Watercutter, along with his brother, Joe have row crops and feed out some cattle just outside of Anna. Find out how crops in that part of the state are coming along, how soon they will in the fields for harvest and Mark’s description of the current cattle market.

Thanks to Ag Revolution for presenting Feeding Farmers, along with our sponsors, Paradise Energy Solutions and Timpte Trailers in Sidney.