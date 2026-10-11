5,165 acres in Ohio approved for local ag easements

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The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently announce the approval for local sponsors to purchase agricultural easements on 58 family farms representing 5,165 acres in 36 counties.

Local sponsoring organizations, which include land trusts, counties, townships, and local soil and water conservation districts, receive funding from the Clean Ohio Fund to manage the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP). The easements ensure farms remain permanently in agricultural production. The program supports long-term growth of one of the state’s largest industries, food and agriculture.

To be eligible for the program, farms must be larger than 40 acres or next to a preserved farm, actively engaged in farming, participate in the Current Agricultural Use Value program, demonstrate good stewardship of the land, have support from local government and not be in close proximity to development. Landowners may use the proceeds of the easement in any way they wish, but many choose to reinvest the dollars in their farm operation.

Funding for the state’s farmland preservation efforts is derived from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, approved by voters in 2008, and used to purchase agricultural easements from willing sellers through a competitive process. From 2002 to 2025, 689 family farms across 54 counties collectively preserved 100,954 acres in agricultural production. Permanent easements preserved under related programs bring the total acres currently preserved in Ohio to more than 111,000 acres spanning 769 family farms in 62 counties.

In 2026, ODA secured an additional $2.4 million in federal matching dollars through the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agriculture Conservation Easement Program – Agriculture Land Easement. The additional dollars helped increase the number of farms and acres of agricultural land preserved from previous years.

For more information about farmland preservation in Ohio visit agri.ohio.gov/farmland-preservation.

Local Agricultural Easements Are Approved for Purchase in the Following Counties

Auglaize

Brown

Carroll

Champaign

Clark

Clinton

Darke

Delaware

Erie

Fairfield

Fayette

Fulton

Gallia

Greene

Hancock

Knox

Licking

Logan

Madison

Marion

Miami

Montgomery

Morrow

Muskingum

Ottawa

Perry

Portage

Preble

Richland

Ross

Sandusky

Seneca

Union

Warren

Wayne

Wood

The LAEPP 2027 Local Sponsor Certification application period is open through October 23, 2026. Counties, soil and water conservation districts, land trusts, cities, and townships are invited to apply. Selected local sponsors will be allocated a portion of the LAEPP 2027 funds to purchase agricultural easements on Ohio farms. For more information and to apply, visit agri.ohio.gov/laepp-local-sponsor-certification-application.