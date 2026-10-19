A python named Jodie Foster

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By Don ‘Doc’ Sanders

This is a story about a python snake named Jodie Foster. Before readers think I have lost my marbles, I want to verify – this is a true story.

Jodie Foster is the name of a reticulated python snake at Chester Zoo just outside of Liverpool, England. Her name originated from being shipped to the zoo in a container labeled with the initials JF. JF was actually part of the shipping label for the juvenile female snake contained in that shipment.

She is now a 23-year-old, 15 ft., 110 lb. snake that originally was native to Southeast Asia. Pythons are among the world’s longest snakes. They aren’t venomous like rattlesnakes. A python coils around its prey to capture it, then squeezes it tightly and swallows it whole.

Anatomically, it would seem impossible to swallow their captured prey whole. Pythons can consume much larger prey than it would seem their mouth could handle. Pythons eat their prey by unhinging their jaws, opening their mouths wider while squeezing their prey to force it in, then swallowing it. I know most readers likely haven’t observed a python, much less one with a full stomach.

Readers may have read stories or seen photos of snakes swallowing large prey. After swallowing a large meal, such as a small mammal, the python may appear to have a fully engorged mass the size of a basketball or more that slowly moves through its body. The swallowed prey slowly diminishes in size, and the snake’s overall size returns to normal as its intestinal muscles push the prey through the digestive tract. I have no idea how the snake digests or passes its prey’s bones. A cow can move her food through her rumen stomach system in about 30 hours, then another 12-24 hours. through the intestinal tract, but I don’t have a clue about a snake’s digestive passage rate.

Pythons typically can live for 40-50 years. Jodie Foster, the snake, lived at Chester Zoo for nearly 23 years before she began having trouble eating. Zookeepers were concerned. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with cancer by the zoo veterinarian. It needed to be removed. Under anesthesia, the tumor was surgically removed, and the wound was closed. After the gastrointestinal surgery, a pathologist diagnosed it as fibrosarcoma.

Can you imagine doing surgery on a 15-ft., 110-lb. python? My late wife, Dr. Judy, and I, along with the usual dogs, cats, and large, domesticated farm animals, have operated on deer, hamsters, rabbits, a squirrel, and one elephant. Dr. Judy was quite a good surgeon, so I was always in charge of anesthesia. No, I’ve never anesthetized a snake, but I have eaten diced and broiled snake meat on a tossed salad during my international travels. It would take another column to report what else I have eaten while abroad.

Jodie Foster recovered and started eating normally again, but a few months later, the tumor returned. It had begun to invade her jawbone. This had become very serious.

The veterinary staff at Chester Zoo realized surgery alone wouldn’t solve the issue. As Jody started wasting away, they knew that something creative was needed in addition to surgically removing the tumor. A chemotherapeutic agent was necessary to fully eliminate any cancer cells remaining after surgery.

A second surgery was performed to remove the cancerous mass, but the veterinary surgeon also opted for another creative anti-cancer treatment. He consulted oncologists about using electrochemotherapy. They decided to use this medical strategy even though no one had ever tried it on a snake.

Jodie was anesthetized in her regular zoo habitat, then taken across town to the Liverpool University School of Veterinary Science surgical facility to treat Jodie’s cancerous jawbone. Because Jodie wouldn’t fit on one table, the team adapted their surgery suite by using two large-animal surgical tables placed together. They used gas anesthesia, but obviously there wasn’t a method to intubate the snake with a tube into its lungs. Snakes generally have only one functional lung that stretches for nearly the full length of their body, which permits breathing while sucking down a critter.

After the surgery was completed, chemotherapy was used. This consisted of a chemotherapeutic drug, bleomycin, in addition to a series of carefully controlled electrical pulses that make cancerous tissue more susceptible to chemotherapy.

The surgery was successful. Jodie was returned to her old habitat, eating and swallowing normally, cantankerous as ever, dangerous and definitely not to be ignored.