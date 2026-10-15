A safety guard is there for a reason

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By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

The trouble started when an Ohio dairy farm removed the PTO shaft safety guards on the sand spreader. And failed to replace them. This piece of equipment distributes sand, which is used for bedding on many dairy farms.

The sand spreader was connected to a tractor by the PTO shaft, which was equipped with a hydraulic motor that caused the PTO shaft to rotate while in use. To protect the user and bystanders from the hazard, the PTO shaft was supposed to have safety guards on it. On April, 22, 2019, the sand spreader did not have any safety guards.

On that day, a farm employee observed an oil leak in the sand spreader. He turned the sand spreader off to find the source of the leak, but when he couldn’t identify it, he turned the spreader back on to investigate further. While looking for the leak, a piece of clothing on his left leg got caught in the unguarded, rotating PTO shaft. The rotation of the PTO shaft pulled the employee toward the machine, then threw him over the shaft to the other side of the tractor. The employee suffered severe and permanent injuries to both legs and his left shoulder, requiring skin grafts and multiple surgeries.

The employee asserted a claim against the employer for intentional tort under RC 2474.01: In an action brought against an employer by an employee…for damages resulting from an intentional tort committed by the employer during the course of employment, the employer shall not be liable unless the plaintiff proves that the employer committed the tortuous act with the intent to injure another and with the belief that the injury was substantially certain to occur.

Of particular relevance to this case, the statute states: deliberate removal by an employer of an equipment safety guard…creates a rebuttabal presumption that the removal was committed with intent to injure another if an injury or an occupational disease or condition occurs as a direct result.

The employee argued he could sue his employer if he proved the employer deliberately removed an equipment safety guard. The trial court agreed, and the jury awarded the employee $1.9 million in damages.

The Appeals Court overturned the trial court and held that the employee had to prove the employer both deliberately removed the guards and made a considered decision not to replace them.

In August, the Ohio Supreme Court overturned the appeals court and found that the employee did not have to prove his employer never intended to repair or replace damaged farm equipment to claim his injuries were caused by a part missing its safety guards. Under Ohio law, the employee was entitled to a presumption that his employer intended to harm him by removing the safety guards, and the dairy had to provide evidence to refute the claim.

The text to RC 2745.01C states that an employee only had to offer evidence of the employer’s “deliberate removal” of equipment safety guards. No more and no less is required.

Given this Ohio Supreme Court ruling, review all machinery and equipment on the farm. Verify that all PTOs have safety covers. Look closely for any issues that could cause problems. And correct them. Now. Resolve to review these issues regularly.

The accident happened in 2019. The Ohio Supreme Court decided the case in August of 2026. That is a significant amount of time to be involved in litigation especially when compared with the nominal time that would have been involved in replacing the PTO safety guards.

The injuries in this case were severe. A relatively small-time investment in replacing the PTO safety guards would have prevented the accident. No injury like this should ever happen.

And now I have a request. Many of you remember Bart Kaderly. He was the National Young Farmer President and the National Spokesman for Agriculture in the 1970s. Bart and his wife, Susan, farmed on the west side of Columbus before all of the development. They also farmed for a time in the Texas Panhandle. Bart is now on hospice. He and Susan live in Darby Glenn in Hilliard. If you recall Bart, I’d like him to receive cards thanking him for his contribution to Ohio agriculture. Susan was instrumental in Bart’s contributions, so feel free to contact her as well. The address is: Bart Kaderly, Darby Glenn, 4787 Tremont Club Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Thank you!