A veterinarian’s bone to pick

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By Kevin J. Jacque, DVM, PAS

“I can’t get a vet out” is a line I have heard more and more whether straight from the “horse’s mouth” or through social media. I’ve also heard, “They don’t want to come,” or my “vet doesn’t care about me anymore.” What a different world we live in compared to 20, 30, or 40 years ago. We may ruffle some feathers or bolt out some wool with this topic, but it should be discussed out in the open. We will not discuss animal health as much in this article as human relationships: the forgotten side of farm animal production.

What does providing farm animal veterinary care look like these days? In Ohio, most veterinarians who see farm animals are “mixed-animal practitioners.” They spend part of their week running farm calls and the rest wrangling stray cats or treating ear infections, while juggling dental surgery and a potential pyometra dog emergency that just called in.

The life of a mixed-animal veterinarian is not to be dismissed; it can be difficult. There used to be more farm animal clients in total number; everyone had 50 dairy cows, some pigs and sheep or chickens or goats, plus dogs and cats. But now, we have fewer dairy farms but more dairy cows per farm. We have more pet clients than we did a few decades ago. Clients have more pets and more connections to those pets as family members.

So why do we harp on the stance that veterinarians operate like they did 30 years ago? The “times are changing.” Today’s veterinarians battle high small animal caseloads and try to keep staff and clientele happy, while still struggling to get their farm animal clients covered. Some still make farm calls because they love it, not because it greatly benefits their business. Farm animal medicine can be profitable, but some areas of the state and country are stronger than others. As a faculty member at a large land-grant college of veterinary medicine, I can see both the student side and the private practitioner side. I have been in the mix of private practice, and now, as a “member of academia,” I find there is much to do about everything. We have made a lot of strides in treating patients and clients and farms and pets. We still have a lot of work to do. What sorts of areas do we need to improve?

First, clients must understand that good farm animal veterinarians exist. I have helped train some new ones, and I can say they are successful! I know many veterinarians in Ohio who are smart, talented, business-savvy and empathetic in farm animal and small animal medicine. Some veterinarians can help, but they may be harder to find right now.

Second, farm animal clients must understand that having a veterinarian requires a long-term relationship. You don’t get to know your spouse’s family by seeing them once every two to five years; you spend time with them and invest in the relationship. Yes, that blood pregnancy test is convenient, or that social media group gave you good ideas, but are they beneficial for you long-term for your animal’s health and productivity? Do you only gather ideas from others you have never met, or do you value the veterinary-client-patient relationship that benefits both you as the client and the veterinarian? I will say it plainly: Is the social media group going to come help you pull a calf or lamb at 2 a.m.? Is “your” veterinarian going to come at 2 a.m. even though you haven’t seen them in five years?

Third, veterinarians must do a better job explaining what they provide. Most veterinarians are not drug pushers or vaccine protocol junkies; they want you to be profitable and productive. Maybe certain medicines and vaccines are better than others, and sometimes less is more. What can your veterinarian provide that the social media group cannot? They offer a personal approach to animal health, one tailored to your specific needs and herd or flock. Veterinarians are inherently bad marketers; we like science and animals, not numbers and profit margins.

Fourth, the veterinarian’s struggle to compete with large companies is at an all-time high. Most smaller veterinary clinics cannot compete in price for things like antibiotics and vaccines. Large pharmaceutical distributors have leveraged the internet to their advantage and created a new market situation where smaller or independent veterinarians cannot even purchase drugs to sell for less than an online distributor sells to the client. The “Walmart effect,” or “Amazon effect,” has made its way into farm animal medicine. How should veterinarians market to producers? Some use their own online pharmacies or ordering systems to keep clients and drug orders consistent, which works fairly well. Others struggle to sell products they just can’t compete with. I’m not saying you need to definitively buy from your veterinarian, but sometimes it can help. It’s about that relationship.

That’s all fine and dandy, Dr. Jacque, but what are you actually getting at here? Well, folks, it’s about time we thought about the future. If we continue on the trajectory of AI and automation, will we lose the personal relationships humans need? Will the veterinarian want to come out at 2 a.m.? Will the client value the knowledge of a doctor when they could just write a prompt to a data-center-driven AI algorithm? The future is in our hands, and we must make the best of it.

My grandfather always spoke of four bones to a farmer’s body. The backbone: that which helps get the tough work done; the funny bone: that to laugh about mistakes and remember that life is an adventure; the head bone: that to think critically with; and the wishbone: that to dream of the future. What bones do you wish to use, and which do you wish to bury?