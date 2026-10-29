A young farmer’s journey into soil health and cover crops

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

For more than a decade and a half, Matt Burkholder of Allen County has been implementing conservation practices on his family farm. Some of his fields have had both no-till and cover crops since 2012.

“In 2007, a friend of mine asked me if I utilize no-till and cover crops on my farm. I asked him why I would plant a cover crop. I did not know the benefits of cover crops back then, but he planted that seed in my mind in 2007. I did not plant my first cover crop until the fall of 2009. I was cautious. I took my time to study and try to learn. Back then we did not have YouTube,” Burkholder said.

While he has had a good deal of success implementing conservation practices, it has not come without struggle and questions.

“I had a little rough go of it the first year or two,” Burkholder said. “I studied, I talked to quite a few other farmers that were trying new things, and in 2012 I made the commitment to myself and said, I’m going to make this work.”

The rest is history.

Farming in the Maumee River watershed has exposed Burkholder to several conservation program opportunities.

“This is my wife Kendra’s family farm. It is comprised of clay and silt clay loam soils. Our children are the fifth generation on this farm,” Burkholder said. “We do participate in the H2Ohio program. It has been good. It has been helpful, and I am thankful for the partnership. We grow corn, soybeans, and wheat. This summer after wheat, I planted 6 acres of sunflowers, trying to diversify the farm. I am open to growing different crops, but I thought I would start with sunflowers for this year”

Early in his conservation/soil health journey, Burkholder had to look hard and search out resources and mentors to get his questions answered.

“When I began conservation practices years ago, I felt so alone. I had no one around to help give me guidance on how to no-till into cover crops and beyond,” Burkholder said.

Matt learned about The Nature Conservancy’s Farmer Advocates for Conservation program and quickly realized that it was what he had been looking for.

“When the Farm Advocates for Conservation program became available, I applied,” Burkholder said. “I wanted to learn more about it and how to implement conservation practices on my farm and then to share my mistakes and what I had learned with others. I wanted to be for other farmers the mentor that I was looking for in the early days. The Farmer Advocate Program is a free mentoring service to farmers and landowners to help them on their journey to implement cover crops and conservation on their farm.”

Today, Burkholder works with The Nature Conservancy, serves as a coordinator for the Farmer Advocates for Conservation program, and is part of a new statewide program called OH Farm.

“The Farmer Advocate Program was in the Western Lake Erie Basin,” Burkholder said. “Now there is a new group called OH Farm. Their website is OHfarm.org. I am one of the board members, and we are looking for mentors and mentees for something like the Farmer Advocates Program. It is a free mentoring service to help farmers and landowners implement conservation practices.”

Burkholder is still learning as he goes, and sometimes he learns from the challenges.

“I am still learning with the sunflowers. I planted those right after wheat harvest. I harvested the wheat that day, and that evening I was planting the sunflowers. I did something a little bit different. I planted annual rye grass, crimson clover, cowpeas, and buckwheat with the sunflowers, kind of as a host crop for the sunflowers,” Burkholder said. “Who knew we were going to get 8-1/2 inches of rain in August? The cowpeas struggled because it was just too wet. The annual rye and crimson clover started to go dormant over the summer because of the heat, but now they are waking up again and starting to grow. The sunflowers look good.”

Almost every farmer who has grown cover crops has, at one time or another, faced the challenge of slug pressure.

“It seems like depending on the weather conditions we can have slug pressure in the cover crop fields,” Burkholder said. “I had a neat situation two years ago. We had slug pressure, and they were chewing on the soybeans. The ground was just too wet to get out and spread anything. I was doing research and happened to run across a video on YouTube by David Brandt. He talked about the Carabid beetle (ground beetle). The Carabid beetle is a predator of the slug. I went out in my field and started looking around, and I identified a couple of the Carabid beetles. They can be hard to find because they are really fast. To make a long story short, between the Carabid beetles and some sunshine, nature won. I did not need to make an application to try to kill the slugs. Between the Carabid beetles eating the slugs and the sunshine, the beans were able to outgrow the slug pressure.”

When to plant cover crops, and how early to start in the spring, are also very real challenges for cover crop farmers.

“One thing that I have learned on my fields with no drainage tile is that I would prefer to drone seed or aerial seed my cover crops into the corn versus using a no-till drill. I know with the no-till drill I typically get a great stand most of the time, but what I do not like about using the no-till drill on a field with no drainage tile in corn stalks is we are laying all that corn fodder down. As a result, the next spring it is a little bit wetter,” Burkholder said. “I know sometimes we do not get a perfect stand aerial seeding, but I think that it outweighs the spring conditions. Something else that I do when we are getting close in the spring, and it is almost time to plant. I will walk out in the field and see if I can get my heel in the ground. If I cannot get my heel in the ground and the field is firm, I will run out with the tractor and the rotary hoe. I will flip that corn fodder up. I am sure it looks ridiculous running through with the rotary hoe, but flipping that corn fodder up and letting it set a day, I have had some really nice bean stands after that.”