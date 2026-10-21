After devastating floods, Way Farms finds faith in tomorrow

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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

Farming is a profession built on resilience, measured by the resolve to plant the next seed after the storm has passed. For Cameron and Mandy Way, founders of Way Farms in southern Ohio, that resilience was tested to its absolute limits this September when historic, catastrophic flooding swept across their land.

“We’re first-generation farmers, and this is our 23rd season of growing fresh produce,” Cameron said. “We kind of started drinking some beer one night and decided to grow a couple acres of sweet corn, and it’s moved from there. So now we’re about 50-ish acres of fresh produce.”

In addition to sweet corn, that acreage now includes pumpkins, green beans, and pretty much everything else from the beginning of the season to the end. They grow in high tunnels, maintaining about three-quarters of an acre of polytunnels altogether and also produce spring flowers starting from plugs, hanging baskets, four-and-a-half-inch pots, and more.

Things were coming along pretty nicely on the farm, but with the weather Ohio experienced in September, things changed pretty dramatically.

“We thought we were in the home stretch of a very stressful but successful growing season for the fresh produce industry,” Mandy said. “We had survived a lot of the melting snows, the spring rains, and the intense heat wave. And then Sept. 9, we got over 7 inches of rain in just a few hours, taking out almost six acres of our last sweet corn plantings, which was enough of a financial blow for us as a small farm.”

On September 12 and 13, while the predictions were for about an inch of rain, the farm got almost another four inches of rain. With nowhere for the water to go, the Ways literally saw a creek that barely holds water any other time of the year, rising over 15 feet in 45 minutes, putting 90% of their farm under close to seven feet of water.

The flooding completely destroyed not only what was currently in harvest, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, and leafy greens, but also wiped out crops designated for winter community farmers markets, which is a crucial source of income during the winter and early spring production seasons. That included losing 50% to 60% of their freshly planted 2027 strawberry crop in a single night.

“We were sitting there, just watching the water rise and you could hear logs beating off the bridge,” Cameron said. “The water has gone up before, but this year, everything with the exception of about an acre of pumpkins was flooded. I was just happy when we woke up in the morning, and the bridge was still there because the water got up over the bridge for the first time. Now, we just have to hope crop insurance can do their job and help us out as much as they can.”

Specialty crops occupy a very different space within the farm bill and insurance frameworks, and The Ways have learned, firsthand, about how to navigate a complicated system.

“It’s a challenging thing because when we talk about crop insurance, people hear the phrase insurance and think it’s comparable to a homeowner’s policy or that of your automobiles, and it’s not,” Mandy said. “The crops are hard to put what I consider a fair market value on them, and the fresh produce industry is definitely not an exception to that. There are antiquated formulas and pricing for such crops as fresh sweet corn. I mean, it’s hard to convince someone in the crop insurance world that sweet corn is worth more than two to three dollars a dozen. I can’t even grow it for that.

“Here we are a month later, and the crop adjusters haven’t even been to our farm, so it’s not only heartbreaking that we lost the crop, but it’s in front of my home where I live and work every single day, and you’re just seeing it sitting there, and I can’t do anything with the land until they come out. So, every single day is just putting us financially farther and farther behind on making a living, because the bills keep coming and we have no way to make any more income besides what we do have in participating in community farmers markets with an extremely limited product lineup.”

Despite the bureaucratic hurdles, one thing that has truly shown through is the community support the Ways have earned over 23 years of feeding local families, proving that the deepest roots a farm can grow are planted well outside of the farm.

“It’s been very heartwarming and humbling,” Mandy said. “You have an idea of the impact that you have on people’s lives and then them choosing us to feed their families for several years, but we’ve received anonymous donations from across the country from farmers just believing in farmers. We’ve had a local store in Chillicothe donate 10% of their weekly sales to us. There’s been GoFundMe movements and just random donations, people stopping by our markets just giving us hugs. It’s been tremendous to know the impact that we, not only as a business, but people, have. That’s the biggest thing. They are like, ‘Yes, we miss your crops, but how are you doing?’ And that means a lot to us. It really does.”

That community care extends beyond local shoppers to the farm’s seasonal workforce.

“This is not just about our income; this impacts our employees as well,” Mandy said. ” The H-2A program has a provision in it that is basically an act of God clause, where something like this has devastated our crops and income, they understand that we financially can’t keep them on. It hurts to know that I have market staff as well as my farm laborers to send them home. I feel guilty about that, but they are very understanding.”

Despite the major setback, the Ways have their eyes set on 2027.

“Our goal was to harvest outside into mid-November, and then our indoor production starts in our high tunnels,” Cameron said. “We had to move that up a little quicker than we wanted to. So, it’s going to be mid-November before we have a product to sell again. But that will give us some winter income, and then we’re just going to keep chugging along and move forward to next year and have hopes that Mother Nature doesn’t do this to us again.”

Mandy echoes that eternal optimism that defines the farming spirit.

“It’s really just been this overwhelming sense of love and support from the community,” Mandy concluded. “It gives us hope, and it reignites the passion that we have for this industry. As many farmers say, you wouldn’t be a farmer if you didn’t have faith in tomorrow, because if I sit here and dwell on what’s happening, I would never be a farmer because there’s a bad moment to every single day.”

The Ways understand that this is an isolated incident and that it may happen again, causing them to diversify their farm even more.

“Cameron and I are starting our own very small-scale pork production just to bring in revenue this time of year, instead of just relying on our crops in high tunnels to carry us through,” Mandy said. “We are full-time farmers. This is our only income, and we have to do the best we can with what we have.”