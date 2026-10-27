An introduction to how hedging works

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By Wm. Bruce Clevenger, Ohio State University Extension, Field Specialist, Farm Management and Grant Gardner, University of Kentucky, Extension Grain Market Economist

Many times, farmers ask, “What is hedging?” In general, hedging is the use of futures to manage or reduce price risk. In its simplest form, it allows users to obtain protection from adverse price changes. It can also be used to lock in a price instead of waiting until you’re ready to sell. In general, it shifts the marketing risks from the hedgers or producers to the speculators who are willing to accept risks to try and make a profit. Hedging is not an effort to make a profit in the futures market.

Producers hedge by taking a position in the futures market that is opposite of their position in the cash market. In general, this is typically used by farmers for pre-harvest marketing. By taking an equal and opposite position of their grain, they can somewhat lock in their selling price before harvest-time lows occur. This is known as a short hedge.

How to hedge: When a producer thinks the price is high and they want to lock in their harvest price, they use their broker to sell futures. When the crop is ready to be harvested, they harvest their crop and sell the grain at the local elevator. At the same time, they use their broker to offset the hedge by buying the futures contracts back.

Why does hedging work? As futures are derived from the price of grain, the prices typically move in the same direction in both the local and futures markets. Since this is the case, the producer can take an equal and opposite position in the futures market from their position in the grain market. When they do this, the gains and losses in both markets mostly offset. As the producer has a short position in the futures market, they make money in futures when price declines. If the grain price increases in both markets, the producer would gain in the cash market because the cash price of their crop would increase, but they would lose in the futures market because they were in that short position. If the grain price decreases in both markets, the opposite occurs. The producer would lose in the cash market but gain in the futures market. In both situations, the gains and losses in both markets cancel out, or we are essentially at our locked-in price, not accounting for basis.

Let’s discuss what happens for someone who only has a short position (selling the futures) in the futures market. This short position is at $10. As the producer is short in the market, they gain when the price decreases and lose when the price increases. If the producer entered the market at $10 and exited the market at $10, they would make $0. However, if they exited the market (buying the futures) at $9, they would make $1 because the price decreased. If the price instead increased and they exited the market at $11, they would lose $1. The futures market alone has price risk.

A hedge combines both futures and cash markets. Let’s assume the producer placed a hedge at $10. This essentially locks the net price of beans at $10 before basis. Why does this work? If the price increases to $12 after a hedge is set at $10, the producer would gain $2 in the cash market because they were paid $12 for their beans. However, they would lose $2 in the futures market because the price increased. Thus, the net price stays at $10, excluding basis. Hedging is price risk management. No one can honestly say they predicted 2026 fall harvest prices to be higher than 2026 spring/early summer prices.

A much more typical situation is the price decreasing at harvest. If the producer placed a hedge at $10 but the price declined to $8, they would instead receive $8 for their beans, but they would still make $2 in the futures market due to the $2 price decrease. Adding these together, the net price would still be $10 excluding basis. After hedging, it does not matter which way the futures price moves; we have essentially locked in the crop price excluding basis. Hedging is price risk management and one of the tools in the toolbox to preserve farm profitability.

Consider enrolling in the Ohio State University Extension Basics of Grain Marketing online course during the Winter session. Enrollment begins December 15. Contact go.osu.edu/grainmarketing, email Wm. Bruce Clevenger at clevenger.10@osu.edu.