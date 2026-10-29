Apples, hard work and a pretty good first job

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By Brianna Smith

Nobody ever goes to an apple orchard angry. At least, that’s how I remember my own experience working at Spring Hill Fruit Farm.

I started working at the orchard when I was 16. I went straight from school to work most days and spent many Saturdays there as well. I don’t necessarily remember my first day, or even my last, but I look back on the four years I worked there very fondly. It was my first real job, and I don’t think I could have asked for a better place to enter the workforce.

Customers were generally pleasant, which anyone who has worked retail knows is not always the case. I can’t recall one single bad interaction during my time there. But who isn’t typically happy when drinking cider, eating a delicious Ohio-grown apple or choosing just the right pumpkin for the front porch? No, I recall many smiling faces more than anything else.

Along the way, I learned a lot about apples. I learned which varieties were best for baking, which were sweet or tart and which would cook down well for applesauce. I was able to see most steps of the growing process and help with quite a few of them. By the time I was done, I knew far more about fruit production than I ever expected when I first walked through the door at 16.

I also learned how to work hard. Spring Hill is owned by family friends, and everyone in the family contributed. They picked, sorted, stocked, waited on customers and did whatever else needed done. They modeled what they expected from their employees, and that helped me feel a sense of ownership and pride in my work there.

Depending on the season, I picked peaches, pears, apples, and pumpkins. At times, it was a lot of heavy lifting and sweaty days in the orchard. I helped to grade and sort apples, bagged many orders for customers and for wholesale orders, and worked in the storefront. I made mistakes, as any teenager at their first job will, but I was also taught how to fix them and do better the next time. I think that was probably one of the most valuable parts about working there.

There were few things better than a crisp fall Saturday morning at the orchard. Customers would come in cheery and happy. The Ohio State game would play on the radio. The whole store smelled like sweet apples and coffee. The trees themselves would be shades of green and orange and dotted with bright red apples. The family always provided employees a homemade lunch on Saturdays, which were always followed up with some sort of equally delicious dessert.

These days, I’m on the other side of the counter. I enjoy buying apples and cider and visiting with the family who owns the orchard. It’s been fun to see the next generation of high school employees learning the same lessons I was at their age. With quite a few more years in the workforce behind me, I have a much greater appreciation for just how fortunate I was to land there at 16.

Maybe it was the apples. Maybe it was the cider. Maybe it’s all the good memories I made there. But I think it had a lot more to do with the people. After all, nobody ever goes to the apple orchard angry.