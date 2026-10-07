At the end of the trail, a lasting legacy

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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

Reaching 100 years as a family farm takes more than good luck. It requires generations of hard work, difficult decisions and a commitment to carrying the operation forward despite challenges along the way.

For Trails End Farm in Belmont County, that commitment has been tested many times during the last century. From dairy cattle to beef production, from economic challenges to tremendous losses, the Dunfee family has continually adapted while preserving the values that have defined the farm for generations.

The operation today encompasses 216 owned acres, an additional 75-acre farm and approximately 500 rented acres. The family currently maintains anywhere from 80 to 100 head of beef cattle while also producing hay for both on-farm use and commercial sales.

The late Dean Dunfee and his wife, Loretta, purchased the farm in 1989, becoming the third generation of the family to own the operation. Together, they raised their five children, Crystal, Melissa, Allison, Eric, and Tyler, alongside the livestock and daily work of the farm.

“Dean’s grandparents purchased the farm back in 1925,” Loretta said. “Then Dean’s parents purchased from them in 1955. Dean and I then purchased it in 1989.”

The operation has evolved considerably throughout those 100 years. According to Loretta, the earliest generations raised a diverse mix of livestock.

Trails End Farm’s original barns, before the devastating barn fire in 2012.

“Dean’s grandparents started with cattle, both beef and dairy cattle. They also had some sheep and pigs,” Loretta said. “Dean’s grandmother always said that she paid for the farm with her turkeys. She sold the turkeys and made the money to make the payment for the farm.”

Later generations focused heavily on dairy production. Dean’s parents milked Jersey cattle, along with a few Guernseys and Holsteins. When Dean and Loretta took over, they continued that tradition, milking 60 to 70 Jersey cows before eventually transitioning to beef cattle.

That ability to change with each generation is part of what makes the farm’s Century Farm designation meaningful for Crystal Pietranton, Loretta’s daughter, who sees the milestone as a reflection not only of family ownership, but also of the resilience it took to keep the land and operation going.

“What the Century Farm designation means is not only that we have had family members working this land for 100 years, but it means that we have overcome a lot of obstacles,” Pietranton said. “We’ve continued to persevere through difficult times, and we continue to sustain high-quality land, agriculture and family presence.”

Like many Ohio farms, Trails End has had to adapt as conditions in agriculture changed. One of the most significant shifts came when the family moved away from dairy production, a decision driven by declining milk prices, rising input costs, and the physical demands of maintaining the dairy herd.

Those pressures were compounded by underground coal mining beneath portions of the property, and as the family was transitioning into beef cattle production, they faced another major setback in 2012.

“Unfortunately, we sustained a very catastrophic barn fire here in 2012,” Pietranton said. “The main barn that we milked cows out of and then ran the beef cattle in was burnt to the ground from an electrical fire.”

Rather than letting the loss derail the operation, the family used it as an opportunity to rebuild.

“With devastation comes great prosperity,” Pietranton said. “We built a new barn. Eric was able to make it into a show barn. So, now we have a nice show barn that Eric can run his business efficiently out of.”

While facilities and enterprises have changed during the decades, one thing has remained constant.

“We work really hard, and we try to serve, give back and provide for our community,” Pietranton said.

The current show barn setup that Eric uses for his daily operations.

Today, Trails End Farm is known throughout Ohio and beyond for its livestock program that Eric manages.

“The primary enterprises that we have here today at Trails End Farm would primarily be our show livestock,” Pietranton said. “We have multiple families throughout the county, the state and the Midwest that come and purchase both heifers and steers from us.”

In addition to livestock, hay production remains a major part of the operation.

“We do a significant amount of hay that we sell and ship out of here in semi loads,” Pietranton said.

For Eric, daily life on the farm revolves around caring for cattle and maintaining the operation.

“I oversee everything here at the farm,” Eric said. “First thing in the morning we get up, check and feed, making sure no one’s sick, and everything is good to go for the day.”

Although the family takes pride in the farm’s livestock success, they point first to the strength of the family itself as one of their greatest achievements.

“I think some of the largest accomplishments have just been family and the stability of family along with maintaining our family values,” Pietranton said.

Those values were tested through personal hardships, including the loss of Allison and Dean. Yet the family continues to emphasize the principles previous generations established. When Loretta looks across the farm today, she sees more than cattle and hay fields. She sees generations of dedication reflected in her children and grandchildren.

“I am really proud of the family,” Loretta said. “The family has come together so many times. No matter what needs done, they all show up, they all work, they all have outside jobs, but they still all come home and get it done.”

She credits that willingness to work for helping the farm reach its 100-year milestone.

Dean and Loretta’s Jersey cow herd before they transitioned to beef production.

“They’ve all got instilled in them hard work,” Loretta said.

As the next generation becomes more involved through 4-H, FFA and the family business, Loretta hopes they remember the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

“We love the farm,” she said. “Dean’s grandparents worked so hard to make it what it was. Dean’s mom and dad worked so hard to get it to where it was. Then our generation, Dean and the kids, we tried to make it better.”

Daughter, Melissa Luyster, agrees: “I hope my children, and one day their families, continue to love and preserve the land the way we do. It’s more than just a farm; It’s our family’s history, our heritage, and a legacy that I hope will continue for generations to come.”

The family’s hope is simple: That future generations continue building on that foundation.

“Now we’re trying to let the grandkids make it better, to see what the future holds, to keep it whole, and to keep it going for the future,” Loretta said.

For the Dunfee family, the Century Farm designation is not just a recognition of the past. It is a reminder that a century of perseverance, adaptation and family commitment has positioned Trails End Farm for the generations still to come.