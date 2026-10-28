Featured Audio: BASF’s Nemasphere trait brings new approach to SCN management

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

October is SCN Action Month, and BASF’s announcement of its Nemasphere nematode resistance trait is bringing renewed attention to an ongoing challenge for soybean growers.

The upcoming biotech trait is designed to complement existing soybean resistance, adding another layer of protection against nematodes. BASF anticipates U.S. availability in 2028, pending regulatory approvals.

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood talks with Michael McCarville, trait technology lead with BASF, about what researchers and farmers have learned about SCN over the years and which management practices will help growers get the most from Nemasphere.

Listen to the featured audio below for their conversation.