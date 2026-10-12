Bearish corn, soybeans, wheat

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Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Weather continues to be a factor for this growing season across the Midwest. The western cornbelt has seen adverse weather for weeks which has led to reduced corn yields, especially in Nebraska. Illinois has seen corn quality with sprout damage often as a reality.

Bottom line, corn harvest is simply not taking place in Ohio and other states. Producers are stepping on the gas pedal in a fever pitch to get soybeans harvested as quickly as possible before the next rain event takes place. Dry conditions have soybean dust flying everywhere. Ohio producers vividly remember last year when persistent rain delayed soybean harvest. Damage levels spiked above 20% in numerous Ohio counties. No one wants to relive that nightmare this harvest season.

After the report was released Friday, corn was down 18 cents, soybeans down 4 cents, and wheat down 10 cents. Prior to the noon report, corn was up 3 cents, soybeans up 7 cents, and wheat up 1 cent.

US ending stocks for the 2026-27 marketing year: US corn ending stocks were 1.849 billion bushels, last month was 1.567 billion bushels. US soybean ending stocks were 315 million bushels, last month 310 million bushels. Wheat ending stocks were million bushels, last month 717 million bushels.

The US corn yield was 181.2, last month 178.5. The US soybean yield was 53.1, last month 52.8.

US corn production was 16.034 billion bushels, last month 15.8 billion bushels. US soybean production was 4.562 billion bushels, last month was 4.535 billion bushels.

A neutral report for corn could turn prices lower as funds continue to reluctantly be long corn with the surprise jump in old corn ending stocks with the bearish September 30 USDA Grain Stocks Report. On that September report day, December 2026 CBOT corn closed at $5.0075, down 21.25 cents. A similar bearish price action took place in September 2025.

The weekly crop progress report for corn on Monday, October 5 reached 44% good/excellent, last week was 47% good/excellent. It’s historically rare for the US corn good/excellent crop ratings to drop 3% during October. In 1993, the US corn yield dropped 3 bpa in October compared to September. Note that corn yield drop was eventually found to be tied to test weight issues.

Ohio soybean harvest has been rapidly progressing this past week with the wide-open weather enjoyed by all. Yields have been surprisingly better than many had been expecting with yields in the 70’s and 80’s more common than in past years. In Ohio and other Midwest states a huge question of quality has appeared, “soybeans of another color.” Those facilities loading soybeans into containers are grading and often rejected if the soybeans of another color exceed 10%. Early last week that number was as low as 2% in which facilities were rejecting soybeans. Social media along with calls to the Ohio Department of Agriculture played a significant role in the rapid change.

It should be noted that the soybean crushers are not currently grading for this factor at this time. It is not expected to be a game changer for them. Those crushing facilities which bottle soybean oil could be experiencing some color discolorations which consumers are not familiar with. Time will tell if this concern is ongoing.

The two war situations, China, and weather returned to the headlines shortly after the report.