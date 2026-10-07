Botjer Farms of Henry Co. – Feeding Farmers Fall 2026

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

For Week #10 of Feeding Farmers, Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins headed to Henry County and had lunch with Botjer Farms. Darrell Botjer, along with his wife, Tina have row crops and also have found a unique diversification opportunity off of the freeway in North Baltimore. Learn what the harvest numbers are looking like and what is on Darrell’s mind as he brings in this year’s crop.

Thanks to Ag Revolution for presenting Feeding Farmers, along with our sponsors, Paradise Energy Solutions and Timpte Trailers in Sidney.