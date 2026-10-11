Cash vs. accrual accounting: What are the major differences?

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By Emily Zuver, senior assistant accountant, Holbrook & Manter

Choosing between cash vs. accrual accounting is one of the most important financial decisions an agribusiness owner can make. Selecting the right accounting method can affect everything from tax planning and cash flow visibility to financing opportunities and long-term growth.

Sometimes our clients ask, what the “best” option is. The truth is, that depends. We help them decide what works best based on their business size, complexity, growth plans, and reporting needs.

Understanding cash vs. accrual accounting

The conversation around cash vs. accrual accounting starts with one simple difference: when income and expenses are recognized.

Cash accounting records revenue when you receive money and expenses when you pay them. It’s straightforward, easy to understand, and closely mirrors your bank account.

Accrual accounting recognizes revenue when it’s earned and expenses when they’re incurred, regardless of when cash changes hands. This provides a more complete picture of your company’s financial performance over time.

While the definitions are simple, the decision between accrual vs. cash accounting becomes much more important as a business grows.

When cash accounting makes sense

For many newer businesses, cash accounting is an excellent starting point.

This method typically works well for businesses that:

Have relatively simple operations

Primarily receive payment immediately after providing services

Carry little or no inventory

Have predictable expenses

Want simplified bookkeeping and tax reporting

Because income isn’t recorded until payment is received, cash accounting can sometimes help delay taxable income until cash actually arrives. This can improve short-term cash flow for qualifying businesses.

Why growing businesses often benefit from accrual accounting

As businesses become more complex, cash accounting can begin hiding the true financial picture.

Suppose your company completes a large project in December but doesn’t receive payment until February. Under cash accounting, December may look weaker than it was, while February may look unusually strong. That makes it harder to evaluate profitability, forecast future performance, or compare month-to-month results.

Accrual accounting provides:

More accurate financial reporting

Better budgeting and forecasting

Clearer profitability by month or project

Improved visibility into accounts receivable and accounts payable

Financial statements that lenders and investors often expect

If your business is expanding, hiring employees, taking on larger contracts, or pursuing financing, accrual accounting typically provides significantly better decision-making information.

This article has touched on the basic differences and benefits between these two accounting types. However, you should be aware of elements such as IRS rules. It is important to consult your accountant when selecting the method that is right for your business. As always, I am here to help. Reach out with any questions you may have.