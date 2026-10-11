Cattlemen Roundup Meetings scheduled across Ohio

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This fall, the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will once again host its Roundup Meeting series at locations across Ohio. The meetings are open to all beef producers, and OCA membership is not required to attend.

Each meeting is free to attend and includes dinner, but registration is required. Meeting topics will vary by location, with each program featuring timely information designed to help producers prepare for the year ahead.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program from 6-8 p.m.

New OCA members who join at the meetings will receive a free Allflex tagger provided by Merck Animal Health.

The 2026 Roundup Meeting schedule is:

October 22 – OSU Caldwell 17105 Bond Ridge Rd., Caldwell, OH 43724

Hay Sampling Program Results & Hay Improvement Strategies – Garth Ruff, The Ohio State University Extension

TMR & Beyond: Rethinking Winter Feeding – Dr. Haley Linder, The Ohio State University

October 27 – Loudonville Equity 803 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., Loudonville, OH 44842 Sponsored by J-Star Equipment

Making Self-Fed Supplements Work – Ryan Bapst and Mick Schaefer, Hubbard Feeds/Crystalyx

Alternative Feeds & TMR: A New Approach to Winter Feeding – Jason Hartschuh, The Ohio State University Extension

November 10 – Hord Livestock 911 OH-98, Bucyrus, OH 44820 Sponsored by AgCredit

Interest Rates, Stress and Key Financial Takeaways – Josh McBride, AgCredit

Prioritizing the Cow to Rebuild a Sustainable Herd – Aaron Arnett, STgenetics

November 17 – Ohio CAT Lima 3639 E. Bluelick Rd., Lima, OH 45801 Sponsored by Ohio CAT

Deworming and Implant Success – Seth Clark, Merck Animal Health

Prioritizing Calf Health for Feedlot Success – Four Star Veterinary Service

Registration and additional information can be found at www.ohiocattle.org. Producers can also contact the OCA office at (614) 873-6736 or cattle@ohiocattle.org.