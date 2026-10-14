Clark Farms of Morrow Co. – Feeding Farmers Fall 2026

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For Week #11 of Feeding Farmers, Clark Farms in Morrow County welcomed the Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins for lunch. Nate, Jessie and their teenage sons are on the farm. Nate farms approximately 1,500 acres of tillable ground, raising corn, soybeans, and wheat, all while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and stewardship of the land. In addition to his crops, he also feeds out beef cattle. In addition to running his own operation, Nate is also a seed salesman, helping other local farmers succeed.

Thanks to Ag Revolution for presenting Feeding Farmers, along with our sponsors, Paradise Energy Solutions and Timpte Trailers in Sidney.