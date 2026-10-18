Deer donation program benefits farmers, hunters, and food banks

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By Brianna Smith

For Ohio landowners dealing with high deer populations, harvesting additional deer each fall can be beneficial. The question for some hunters, however, is what to do with the venison when the freezer is already full.

An expanding deer donation program from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is designed to help answer that question this fall, giving hunters an outlet for additional harvested deer while providing meat to Ohio food banks.

“Most successful hunters in Ohio will only tag one deer when the statewide bag limit is six, and a lot of times that’s associated with they just don’t have any more room for deer, or any other use for additional deer,” said Jonathan Sorg, Wildlife Federal Aid Coordinator with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “So we’re helping to provide additional opportunities there.”

The program, known as Field to Food Bank, began as a pilot in 2025, and links hunters with food banks through designated deer collection sites and dates. For the Division of Wildlife, however, the program is also another tool to encourage harvest where deer numbers are high.

“Hopefully, we’re really pushing for antlerless harvest because we do have quite a few antlerless deer on the landscape,” Sorg said. “In many counties, we’re above what we would classify as goal population limits, so reducing that antlerless number would be in everybody’s interest.”

Ohio Penal Industries is an important partner in the program, with incarcerated individuals developing skills by processing and packaging deer. Photo courtesy of ODNR.

Reducing deer numbers can have a direct benefit for farmers and other rural landowners experiencing crop and property damage. At the same time, the harvested deer can benefit Ohio families in need.

“We have the added benefit of protein for those who are less fortunate, so hunters helping to feed their communities,” Sorg said.

The Division of Wildlife is working with food banks across Ohio by partnering with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Another important partner is the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and their Ohio Penal Industries (OPI).

OPI operates a meat processing facility in Orient. Deer collected through the program are transported there, where incarcerated individuals process and package the venison before food banks pick it up for distribution.

Last year showed the potential of the program. A little more than 130 deer were donated during the regular season. Based on a serving size of approximately one-quarter pound of meat, the Division estimated the venison provided between 20,000 and 25,000 meals.

“Quite a bit of contribution from those who donated,” Sorg said.

From a statewide deer management standpoint, the number of donated deer represents a small portion of Ohio’s overall harvest. At the local level, however, Sorg said additional antlerless harvest can make a difference.

“As a statewide management, 130 deer is a drop in the bucket,” Sorg said. “But the local impacts can be quite noticeable when you have dedicated hunters who are focusing on their respective areas and the reduction of those antlerless deer.”

The Division of Wildlife hopes to increase those impacts this year by expanding the program and making it easier for hunters to participate.

“One of the biggest feedback items that we got was, ‘Can we do this in our county? Is this going to expand?’” Sorg said.

The answer, at least in some areas, is yes.

“We are expanding this a little bit more into southern Ohio and a little bit further east,” he said.

There are still logistical limitations to how far the Division can expand its collection network because donated deer are transported to OPI for processing. To help fill those geographic gaps, the Division continues to work with Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, or FHFH.

The programs provide hunters with two different avenues for donating deer. The Division’s program operates at specific collection sites on selected days, while FHFH works with participating processors in other areas of the state and can provide opportunities outside the Division’s designated collection dates.

The Division selected its 2026 collection dates to coincide with periods when deer harvest typically peaks.

In 2025, 130 deer were donated to the program, resulting in between 20,000 and 25,000 meals.

Those include the early chronic wasting disease gun season in the deer surveillance area, the first two and final two days of Ohio’s regular deer gun season, and the two bonus gun days in December.

Hunters can donate deer at the following locations and dates from noon to 8 p.m.:

Oct. 10 and 11: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Hog Creek Game Club, and Delaware Shooting Range.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Hog Creek Game Club, and Delaware Shooting Range. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 5 and 6: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Hog Creek Game Club, Hardin County Fairgrounds, Hebron Fish Hatchery, Delaware Shooting Range, Knox County SWCD Office, and Ross County Fairgrounds.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Hog Creek Game Club, Hardin County Fairgrounds, Hebron Fish Hatchery, Delaware Shooting Range, Knox County SWCD Office, and Ross County Fairgrounds. Dec. 19 and 20: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Hog Creek Game Club, Hardin County Fairgrounds, Hebron Fish Hatchery, Delaware Shooting Range, Knox County SWCD Office, and Ross County Fairgrounds.

Hunters participating in the program should field dress and game-check their deer before arriving at a collection site. Donated deer should be brought in whole with the hide on.

The Division has also purchased five cooling trailers for the program. Those trailers can keep carcasses cool during warmer portions of deer season and will be used to transport donated deer from collection sites to the OPI processing facility.

The new trailers are one of several changes intended to make the program more efficient this year. The Division is also working on an online intake system that would allow hunters to submit much of the required information before arriving at a collection site.

“We’re hoping the intake will be pretty quick,” Sorg said. “They’ll have most of the information right there. They basically just certify that information, our personnel will certify that information, take the deer off their hands, and the hunter can be on their way.”

For hunters who have enough venison at home but still have tags in their pocket, donating another deer can extend their season while helping address deer pressure in their own communities and providing protein to those in need.

“This is a win-win,” Sorg said.

For more information on deer donation programs, visit ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/donate-venison, feedingthehungry.org, or the HuntFish Ohio app.