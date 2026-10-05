Early Harvest Reports Show Respectable Yields

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Derek Niese – Putnam County

There are quite a few operations cutting beans around me, and a handful of guys are already running corn. From what I’m hearing, yields sound pretty respectable so far. We haven’t run any corn or beans yet because we’re still trying to finish up with tomato harvest. We’ve got about a week left to go there. For us, we could probably start cutting beans by the end of this week, just going by how the leaves are falling and how they’re turning.

As harvest approaches, I’ve been checking a lot of our corn fields, and I did not see any mold or anything growing on the ends of the ears. I’ve seen pictures from supposedly around my area that looked pretty ugly, including some ears where the kernels were sprouting, but I have not seen that in any of our fields. We did apply fungicide, although kernels sprouting would have nothing to do with that application. The pictures I’ve seen mostly showed damage on the top two or three inches of the ear rather than the entire cob, which is at least somewhat encouraging.

Greg Ramsey – Ross County

We began soybean harvest about a week ago and had a pretty solid week of progress before the rain arrived on Friday. So far, things are going fairly smoothly, and yields are looking good. I had pretty high expectations after the summer we had, and while harvest is still early, it’s not disappointing so far. Harvest itself has gone smoothly as well, which has been good to see. We’ve also been able to get some wheat planted and are about halfway through what we plan to seed this fall, although we still have a couple more fields to harvest before we can finish planting wheat.

One thing I’ve noticed is a little bit of off-colored soybeans. I’ve seen some discussion about discolored beans on social media, and we’ve had a little of that ourselves. From what it sounds like, it’s probably not a major issue, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on. We haven’t started corn harvest yet because most of our soybeans go for seed, so we like to get those finished before moving into corn. I’ve peeled back a few ears here and there and found a little mold, but I haven’t seen any sprouting and it doesn’t seem too significant. Looking around at cornfields, I also found a couple of leaves with tar spot, the first time I’ve seen it in our fields, but it appeared very late, and I doubt it will have much impact. Overall, things are going well, and we’re about halfway through soybean harvest.

Matt Hartong – Summit County

We’re still chopping corn and starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We always plant some corn after first-cutting hay, and that’s the crop we’re waiting on now as it continues to dry down. Hopefully we’ll wrap up chopping this week. I think we probably have another 30 acres or so left to do, and then we’ll be finished with corn silage harvest.

As for soybeans, we checked some fields just recently and they look fantastic. We haven’t seen any discoloration or other issues that some growers have been talking about. The only thing that might slow us down a little is that the stalks still look fairly green. Some farms around us have started harvest, but we didn’t get our beans planted until the middle to latter part of June, so we’re still a little ways away. Overall, we’re pretty optimistic about the soybean crop because it looks really good.

Corn has been looking good as well. Other than the usual critter damage we deal with every year farming around tree lines and woods, we really haven’t seen any major concerns. When it comes to disease pressure, blight, fungus, or other issues, we really haven’t seen anything that has made a significant impact on the crop so far.

Melissa Clark – Miami County

We began cutting soybeans during the last week of September once conditions dried off enough to get back into the fields. So far, yields have been slightly above average on the acres we’ve harvested, and moisture levels have been good, running between 12% and 14%. We picked up about a half inch of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, which gave us a short break over the weekend, but we’re back into the beans now. Looking ahead, the forecast appears favorable for harvest over the next couple of weeks, and we’re hoping to finish the rest of our soybean acres by the end of next week and then move on to corn harvest.

As for grain quality, we applied fungicide by aerial application across all of our acres, and so far we haven’t run into any significant issues. I have heard from some other growers that they’ve seen some concerns in corn, but we won’t know more on our farm until we get further into harvest. Overall, things have gone fairly well. We did experience a little weed pressure in some fields where we weren’t expecting it, but it hasn’t had any effect on yield.