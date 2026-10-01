Episode 81, H2Ohio & Water Quality Update with Dr. Chris Winslow

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

In 2019, the H2Ohio program was announced as an effort to address concerns of water quality issues and tackle the algal bloom issues that were impacting the state. Dr. Chris Winslow is Director of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program and The Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory. Winslow has been involved in water quality research and monitoring the situation since the beginning of the H2Ohio program and joins Dusty to look back at the work that has been done, progress that has been made, as well as future initiatives to further accomplish the goals of H2Ohio.