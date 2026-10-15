Featured Audio: Fall Migration Brings Renewed HPAI Concerns

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As fall migration gets underway, USDA is urging livestock and poultry producers to remain vigilant against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). In this featured audio, USDA Undersecretary Dudley Hoskins discusses the increased risk posed by migrating wild birds, the role of the national milk testing program in monitoring dairy cattle, and the continued importance of biosecurity. Hoskins explains how the testing program serves as an early warning system and reassures consumers that pasteurized dairy products remain safe. He also encourages producers to review their biosecurity practices and take advantage of USDA resources available to help protect their operations.